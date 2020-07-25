This article is part of a series previewing SMU football's 2020 football roster. Today, we discuss the players wearing Nos. 96-99.

We've reached the end of the end of the numerical roster for the SMU football team. Throughout the month, The HillTopics has given small glimpses of each athlete expected to wear the jersey Nos. 1-95. Today, The HillTopics will close the "Introducing the 2020 Mustangs" series by identifying the athletes wearing Nos. 96-99. There's a nice mix of return players, newcomers and potential impact standouts that could make noise in the American Athletic Conference.



SMU defensive lineman DeVere Levelston (Twitter: @DeVere_L56)

Junior college transfer DeVere Levelston will wear No. 96 for SMU's defense. The DeSoto product, a 6-4, 245-pound sophomore defensive lineman, comes to SMU after a productive freshman season at Tyler Junior College. He had 42 tackles (30 solo) and five sacks in eight games for Tyler. Levelston was a big get for the Mustangs in that he had other Power 5 offers, but chose to stay closer to home. The kicking game is one that will be on watch for SMU. Austin Dennis will be one of the specialists trying to land a starting spot. Dennis is a 5-11, 164- pound redshirt freshman who played at Geneva School of Boerne and helped the team advance to the TAPPS Division II state championship game. Dennis, like Levelston, will wear No. 96. Also wearing No. 96 is Thomas Fitts, a former quarterback at Episcopal School of Dallas who has found a niche in special teams. Fitts is a 6-1, 200-pounder who also will compete for the starting kicking job.