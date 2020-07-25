Introducing the 2020 Mustangs: Jersey Nos. 96-99
This article is part of a series previewing SMU football's 2020 football roster. Today, we discuss the players wearing Nos. 96-99.
We've reached the end of the end of the numerical roster for the SMU football team. Throughout the month, The HillTopics has given small glimpses of each athlete expected to wear the jersey Nos. 1-95.
Today, The HillTopics will close the "Introducing the 2020 Mustangs" series by identifying the athletes wearing Nos. 96-99. There's a nice mix of return players, newcomers and potential impact standouts that could make noise in the American Athletic Conference.
Junior college transfer DeVere Levelston will wear No. 96 for SMU's defense. The DeSoto product, a 6-4, 245-pound sophomore defensive lineman, comes to SMU after a productive freshman season at Tyler Junior College. He had 42 tackles (30 solo) and five sacks in eight games for Tyler. Levelston was a big get for the Mustangs in that he had other Power 5 offers, but chose to stay closer to home.
The kicking game is one that will be on watch for SMU. Austin Dennis will be one of the specialists trying to land a starting spot. Dennis is a 5-11, 164- pound redshirt freshman who played at Geneva School of Boerne and helped the team advance to the TAPPS Division II state championship game.
Dennis, like Levelston, will wear No. 96. Also wearing No. 96 is Thomas Fitts, a former quarterback at Episcopal School of Dallas who has found a niche in special teams. Fitts is a 6-1, 200-pounder who also will compete for the starting kicking job.
Arguably one of the most underrated players in all of the AAC is Turner Coxe, who will wear No. 97. Here's a player who started all 13 games for the Mustangs and finished with 50 tackles (33 solo) and 3.5 sacks in 2019. The 6-2, 247-pound defensive end also had a team-high three forced fumbles last season. The former Highland Park standout has started 23 of 25 games since putting on an SMU uniform -- yet the buzz doesn't seem loud enough for the productive defender.
Also wearing No. 97 is specialist Russell Roberts. The 6-0, 178-pound sophomore kicker played in 11 games and was 10 of 11 in PATs. He also had 14 touchbacks on kickoffs. As mentioned, SMU is hoping to resolve its kicking woes from last season, and a year in the program could be good for Roberts.
Defensive tackle Jacob Pugh had his 2019 season end abruptly with an injury, and he'd like to finish his senior season strong. The 6-0, 297-pound interior lineman, who will wear No. 98, spent three years at Tulsa and played in 11 games total. He played six games last season at SMU before an injury. Pugh is the grandson of Dallas Cowboys legend Jethro Pugh.
Wearing No. 99 is Warren Scott, a special teams option for SMU last season. He is the team's holder and also a reliable punter. Scott played in 12 games in 2019 and had two punts inside the 20-yard line, with one a long of 59 yards.
