This article is part of a series previewing SMU football's 2020 football roster. Today, we discuss the players wearing Nos. 41-45.

The 2020 season is one where the current SMU football roster features three players wearing No. 44. Three. And all three could be playmakers for a team looking to build off a 10-win season in 2019. The HillTopics continues its "Introducing the 2020 Mustangs" series. We take a look at the players who will wear Nos. 41-45.



SMU linebacker Brian Holloway (Timothy Flores - USA TODAY Sports)

Sophomore Chad Dines isn't expected to see a ton of playing time in 2020, but the athlete from Colorado brings versatility to the team. The 6-1, 190-pounder played quarterback in high school and is listed as a wide receiver on the Mustangs' roster. Dines wears No. 41, as will junior linebacker Preston Ellison, who saw action in six games last season. The former Odessa Permian standout could see significant time on special teams and, at 6-2 and 211 pounds, will fight for a spot on what is a competitive linebacker depth chart. Sophomore safety Ra-Sun Kazadi returns and is looking to make some noise in the secondary this season. The 5-11, 185-pound defender, who also is the son of strength and conditioning coach Kaz Kazadi, will wear No. 42. Also wearing No. 42 is redshirt freshman wide receiver Beau Barker, a 6-0, 165-pounder from Amarillo. Barker will look to get his first minutes as a college football receiver. Brian Holloway will be a player to keep an eye on in 2020. The junior linebacker, who will wear No. 43, saw significant playing time last season, playing in 12 of 13 games and making one start. The 5-11, 205-pound linebacker had 21 tackles, 13 of which were solo, and he also had a fumble recovery. Holloway will be a valuable member of a depth-strong linebacker unit.

SMU tight end Kedrick James (Twitter: @kedrickjames044)