Introducing the 2020 Mustangs: Jersey Nos. 11-15
This article is part of a series previewing SMU football's 2020 football roster. Today, we discuss the players wearing Nos. 11-15.
When it comes to the 2020 season, there will be a few SMU Mustangs wearing the low-teen numbers looking to make a name for themselves on the field. Some are looking to become breakout players; others are looking to re-establish themselves as on-field generals.
Today, The HillTopics looks at the athletes wearing Nos. 11-15.
Defensively, junior Chevin Calloway is ready for the type of season that made him such a commodity when he was in high school. The former Arkansas defensive back, who had 20 tackles and an interception in 2019, will wear No. 11 and will battle for a starting spot at either safety or cornerback. Playing opposite the 5-10, 190-pound Calloway will be sophomore wide receiver Rashee Rice, who stepped up when Reggie Roberson Jr. went down with a foot injury last year. Rice, who also will wear No. 11, had 25 catches for 403 yards and a touchdown in 10 games played. He's a breakout player to watch at 6-1 and 189 pounds.
Depth will be important for SMU, and Kevin Johnson would love to hear his name called at cornerback. The 5-9, 180-pound senior redshirted in 2019 but played in 11 games and started four in 2018. He's battled injuries the last couple of years, so his value is still something to keep an eye on. Johnson wears No. 12 on defense, while sophomore quarterback Derek Green wears No. 12 on offense. Green, the son of former NFL quarterback Trent Green, will work for the backup spot this season, and he's hoping to make a name for himself after playing in three games last year.
Keep an eye on junior Judah Bell, as his role can be versatile in 2020. Listed on the roster as a wide receiver, Bell, healthy and hungry after a season-ending knee injury, could be used more as a 6-3, 215-pound flex tight end in the offense. He'll wear No. 13 for the Mustangs, as will redshirt freshman safety Roderick Roberson Jr. College football won't be completely new to Roberson, as he saw time in four games in 2019, primarily on special teams. At 6-0 and 183 pounds, Roberson is ready to compete for starter's minutes in a wide-open secondary battle.
Only one player currently is wearing No. 14, and that player could be the game-changer of the entire defense. Linebacker Richard Moore was granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA, and he is looking to make his final year count. Before a season-ending injury, he recorded 15 tackles in three games. The 6-0, 226-pound workhorse was a captain on the team last year, and he's a player many consider the heart and soul of the SMU defense. Moore will be a part of a linebacker group that should be the strength of the entire defensive unit.
Redshirt freshman wide receiver Calvin Wiggins will wear No. 15 for SMU's offense. There was tons of buzz with Wiggins last season, but he was limited to only two games, where he had one catch for 13 yards. He's a big target -- the tallest receiver on the current roster at 6-4 -- and with a 195-pound frame, his size could be beneficial against the smaller defensive backs in the American Athletic Conference. SMU also has sophomore Frankie Avantino wearing No. 15 this season.
