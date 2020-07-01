This article is part of a series previewing SMU football's 2020 football roster. Today, we discuss the players wearing Nos. 11-15.

SMU linebacker Richard Moore (Tim Heitman - USA TODAY Sports)

When it comes to the 2020 season, there will be a few SMU Mustangs wearing the low-teen numbers looking to make a name for themselves on the field. Some are looking to become breakout players; others are looking to re-establish themselves as on-field generals. Today, The HillTopics looks at the athletes wearing Nos. 11-15.



Defensively, junior Chevin Calloway is ready for the type of season that made him such a commodity when he was in high school. The former Arkansas defensive back, who had 20 tackles and an interception in 2019, will wear No. 11 and will battle for a starting spot at either safety or cornerback. Playing opposite the 5-10, 190-pound Calloway will be sophomore wide receiver Rashee Rice, who stepped up when Reggie Roberson Jr. went down with a foot injury last year. Rice, who also will wear No. 11, had 25 catches for 403 yards and a touchdown in 10 games played. He's a breakout player to watch at 6-1 and 189 pounds. Depth will be important for SMU, and Kevin Johnson would love to hear his name called at cornerback. The 5-9, 180-pound senior redshirted in 2019 but played in 11 games and started four in 2018. He's battled injuries the last couple of years, so his value is still something to keep an eye on. Johnson wears No. 12 on defense, while sophomore quarterback Derek Green wears No. 12 on offense. Green, the son of former NFL quarterback Trent Green, will work for the backup spot this season, and he's hoping to make a name for himself after playing in three games last year.

SMU flex tight end Judah Bell (George Walker - SMU Football)