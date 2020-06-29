This article is part of a series previewing SMU football's 2020 football roster. Today, we discuss the players wearing Nos. 1-5.

In looking at the athletes wearing the first five numbers of the numerical roster for the 2020 SMU Mustangs, defense dominates the conversation. Not a subscriber to The HillTopics? Subscribe today!



SMU cornerback Ar'mani Johnson (George Walker - SMU Football)

Eric Sutton wears No. 1. The 5-9, 174-pound senior cornerback is looking to crack the depth chart after serving as a reserve to Brandon Stephens in 2019. Sutton played in four games but redshirted and will play his final season in SMU Red and Blue this year. Cam Jones is hoping to see time in the secondary alongside Sutton. Wearing No. 2, Jones is a 5-11, 185-pound sophomore transfer from Nebraska who could see time at both safety and SMU's Fox position, the same position that Patrick Nelson held down last year. Jones is still rehabbing from an ACL injury last season, so his recovery time will play a role in his productivity.

SMU linebacker Delano Robinson (Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)