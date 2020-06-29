Introducing the 2020 Mustangs: Jersey Nos. 1-5
This article is part of a series previewing SMU football's 2020 football roster. Today, we discuss the players wearing Nos. 1-5.
In looking at the athletes wearing the first five numbers of the numerical roster for the 2020 SMU Mustangs, defense dominates the conversation.
Eric Sutton wears No. 1. The 5-9, 174-pound senior cornerback is looking to crack the depth chart after serving as a reserve to Brandon Stephens in 2019. Sutton played in four games but redshirted and will play his final season in SMU Red and Blue this year.
Cam Jones is hoping to see time in the secondary alongside Sutton. Wearing No. 2, Jones is a 5-11, 185-pound sophomore transfer from Nebraska who could see time at both safety and SMU's Fox position, the same position that Patrick Nelson held down last year. Jones is still rehabbing from an ACL injury last season, so his recovery time will play a role in his productivity.
The linebackers will be the most experienced group of the defense, and Delano Robinson will be a player to watch. Wearing No. 3, Robinson is coming off a junior year where he had 76 tackles (51 solo) and 2.5 sacks. The 6-0, 238-pound senior was a player who missed a game with an injury and another because of a targeting call, and he was a player head coach Sonny Dykes said is truly missed when he isn't on the field.
Tyler Page is the only player wearing one of SMU's first numbers not playing on defense. The senior wide receiver saw his production improve greatly when Reggie Roberson Jr. was out for the year with a foot injury. He played all 13 games and caught 13 passes for 198 yards. Page also saw time as a kickoff returner for the Mustangs last season. Page in 2020 will be a senior leader on a team loaded with offensive firepower at the receiver position.
Sutton will be looking to take a starting cornerback position; Ar'mani Johnson will be looking to keep his starting spot. Wearing No. 5, Johnson is coming off a sophomore year where he recorded 39 tackles (30 solo) and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown in a triple-overtime win against Tulsa. The 5-11, 177-pound junior is the incumbent starter at the cornerback spot opposite Stephens, and much is expected from him in 2020.