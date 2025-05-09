SMU Target 4-Star WR Kohen Brown Decommits from USC

The latest on the Mustangs' star-studded official visit weekend on the Hilltop inside
West Virginia strengthened its running back group Monday morning with the addition of Jaylan Knighton.Knighton began
SMU added a big piece to its 2026 recruiting class with the commitment of three-star defensive end Amontre Harris.
One of the top offensive playmakers in Texas is narrowing down his recruitment. Zachery Turner, a 4-star hybrid tight
SMU landed a major commitment on the defensive side of the ball as 4-star safety Markel Ford announced his pledge to
The latest on the Mustangs' star-studded official visit weekend on the Hilltop inside
West Virginia strengthened its running back group Monday morning with the addition of Jaylan Knighton.Knighton began
SMU added a big piece to its 2026 recruiting class with the commitment of three-star defensive end Amontre Harris.