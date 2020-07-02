This article is part of a series previewing SMU football's 2020 football roster. Today, we discuss the players wearing Nos. 16-20.

There are a few SMU players wearing jersey numbers between 16 and 20 who could be key players during the 2020 season. Today, The HillTopics takes a look at the athletes who are slate to wear those numbers this year. Not a subscriber to The HillTopics? Subscribe today!



No. 16 will feature two athletes who could be major breakout players this season. Redshirt freshman wide receiver Keke Burns is a big target who only played in one game in 2019 after sustaining an injury in the opener against Arkansas State. There's a ton of talent within the wide receiver group, but the 6-3, 202-pound Burns could emerge as a reliable option for Shane Buechele. No. 16 on the other side of the ball is one of SMU's most versatile players. Senior Trevor Denbow played safety for the Mustangs last season and is expected to line up at Fox position this year as a linebacker hybrid. Denbow saw time at linebacker back in 2018, so the position won't be completely new to him. Additionally, the 5-11, 225-pound athlete served as SMU's punter last year. Collectively, he finished with 64 tackles (39 solo), four pass breakups, eight punts inside the 20-yard line and a longest punt of 72 yards.

Trevor Denbow, filling in as SMU's punter last season. (Rob Graham)