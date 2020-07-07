SMU has well over 100 players on its football team. Many of those players will try to use 2020 as an opportunity to prove to Sonny Dykes and the rest of the coaching staff that they are worthy of playing time.

Today, The HillTopics takes a look at the players who will wear Nos. 31-35. And while there may not be a lot of household names wearing those jerseys for SMU, you can bet that there are a lot of hungry players looking to show their worth.

