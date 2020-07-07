Introducing the 2020 Mustangs: Jersey Nos. 31-35
This article is part of a series previewing SMU football's 2020 football roster. Today, we discuss the players wearing Nos. 31-35.
SMU has well over 100 players on its football team. Many of those players will try to use 2020 as an opportunity to prove to Sonny Dykes and the rest of the coaching staff that they are worthy of playing time.
Today, The HillTopics takes a look at the players who will wear Nos. 31-35. And while there may not be a lot of household names wearing those jerseys for SMU, you can bet that there are a lot of hungry players looking to show their worth.
Junior linebacker Armando Fitz is coming off a sophomore season where he was primarily a special teams contributor. The 6-1, 225-pounder played in 10 games, so he has game experience. Fitz, who will wear No. 31, transferred to SMU from Drake, where he was on the team for two years.
Junior linebacker JC Rispress also spent much of his time as a special teams contributor. Rispress, who wears No. 32, has played in 17 games in two season, but the 5-10, 193-pound athlete is hoping to see more time on the field in 2020.
The kicking game was a proverbial question mark for the Mustangs last season, and Jack Hansing would like to carve his niche in his final year. The senior, who also wears No. 32, enrolled at SMU in January of 2018 and redshirted then, and he didn't play last season.
Gone from this year's team is Delontae Scott, who now is with the Green Bay Packers. Wearing No. 35 on defense in 2020 is John Porter, a sophomore walk-on. Porter once played a rover position at Little Elm, the same high school as new transfer defensive back Brandon Crossley.
