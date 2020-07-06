This article is part of a series previewing SMU football's 2020 football roster. Today, we discuss the players wearing Nos. 26-30.

With the athletes wearing Nos. 26-30, SMU has talented players who are either looking to build off promising 2019 seasons or looking to break out with 2020 seasons to remember. Today, The HillTopics takes a look at those players.



The running back race is wide open with Xavier Jones and Ke'Mon Freeman gone, and SMU has a few young-but-talented players. Ulysses Bentley IV, who will wear No. 26, is a candidate to take over the starting role. The redshirt freshman played in four games last year but only had 36 yards on seven carries. At 5-10 and 184 pounds, Bentley's blazing speed could play a role in how well SMU's offense moves the ball. On defense, Brandon Stephens established himself as a dependable starter at cornerback. He played all 13 games and recorded 49 tackles (38 solo) and a team-best 12 pass breakups. Stephens, who also wears No. 26, is still learning the position at the college level after playing running back at UCLA for two seasons. 2020 could be a huge year for the 6-0, 206-pound athlete, particularly with the safeties being inexperienced.

SMU cornerback Brandon Stephens (Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports)