This article is part of a series previewing SMU football's 2020 football roster. Today, we discuss the players wearing Nos. 36-40.

Today, The HillTopics takes a look at the players who will wear Nos. 36-40. There are a couple of players to watch who will don these numbers in 2020, but fans also will notice that they're all hungry for additional game time compared to last season.



Sophomore cornerback Terry Keys III is hoping to turn the corner after playing in only one game last season. The 5-11, 180-pound defensive back redshirted in 2018 and is looking to be the playmaker he was at Dickinson High School. Keys will wear No. 36. Arguably the most recognizable name of today's group is Toby Ndukwe. A 6-2, 240-pound junior defensive end, Ndukwe will have every opportunity to emerge as a starter for Randall Joyner's unit. He played in 11 games last season and had four tackles and three sacks. Ndukwe, who will wear No. 38, also had two quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery.

SMU defensive end Toby Ndukwe (38) celebrates a takeaway last season. (Rob Graham)