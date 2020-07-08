Introducing the 2020 Mustangs: Jersey Nos. 36-40
This article is part of a series previewing SMU football's 2020 football roster. Today, we discuss the players wearing Nos. 36-40.
Today, The HillTopics takes a look at the players who will wear Nos. 36-40. There are a couple of players to watch who will don these numbers in 2020, but fans also will notice that they're all hungry for additional game time compared to last season.
Not a subscriber to The HillTopics? Subscribe today!
Sophomore cornerback Terry Keys III is hoping to turn the corner after playing in only one game last season. The 5-11, 180-pound defensive back redshirted in 2018 and is looking to be the playmaker he was at Dickinson High School. Keys will wear No. 36.
Arguably the most recognizable name of today's group is Toby Ndukwe. A 6-2, 240-pound junior defensive end, Ndukwe will have every opportunity to emerge as a starter for Randall Joyner's unit. He played in 11 games last season and had four tackles and three sacks. Ndukwe, who will wear No. 38, also had two quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery.
Wearing No. 39, Darren Brown didn't do a lot last year, but this could be a breakout season for the former Converse Judson standout. A 6-1, 308-pounder with a mean streak, Brown redshirted in 2018 and played in two games last season behind a talented -- and deep -- group of defensive linemen.
Kade Ashley, while at Lovejoy High Schol, played all over the defensive line, as well as fullback. He is listed as a tight end/fullback for SMU and will wear No. 40.
WANT TO KEEP UP WITH THE INTRODUCTIONS?
Today: Nos. 36-40