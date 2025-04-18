Spring Spotlight: QB Ty Hawkins

DALLAS — As spring football unfolds on the Hilltop, one name continues to generate buzz among coaches, teammates, and fans alike: Ty Hawkins, the talented true freshman quarterback out of IMG Academy, by way of San Antonio, Texas. At 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, Hawkins has wasted no time showcasing why he arrived at SMU as a consensus 4-star prospect and one of the most highly touted signal-callers in the 2024 class.

From day one, Hawkins has looked right at home under the Texas sun, commanding attention with his athleticism, poise, and pinpoint accuracy. Whether he's working through quick reads in the short game, threading the needle on intermediate routes, or unleashing deep balls with touch and confidence, Hawkins has demonstrated a complete arsenal as a passer.

“He’s got that ‘it’ factor,” said an SMU Staffer. “The ball comes out quick, he sees the field well, and he’s picking up the system faster than most guys do at this stage.”

A big part of that development has come under the watchful eye of Quarterbacks Coach D’Eriq King, the former Houston and Miami standout who knows a thing or two about dual-threat QB play. King has been hands-on with Hawkins, helping fine-tune his footwork and decision-making, while gradually integrating him into the complexities of SMU’s up-tempo offense.

“Ty’s a sponge,” a coach said after a recent spring session. “He’s constantly asking questions, staying late, watching film. That’s the kind of mindset that separates the good from the great.”

While the buzz around Hawkins is real, the SMU staff is playing the long game with their prized freshman. With veteran options ahead of him and no immediate need to rush his development, the expectation is that Hawkins will redshirt the 2025 season, giving him valuable time to mature physically and mentally before competing for the starting job down the line.

Still, make no mistake — Ty Hawkins is a name Mustang fans should get familiar with now.