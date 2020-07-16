Introducing the 2020 Mustangs: Jersey Nos. 66-70
This article is part of a series previewing SMU football's 2020 football roster. Today, we discuss the players wearing Nos. 66-70.
When discussing SMU jersey numbers, the majority of the high 60s and all of the 70s represent offensive linemen. And this season, the Mustangs have plenty of talent up front.
Today, The HillTopics takes a look at the athletes wearing Nos. 66-70 in its "Introducing the 2020 Mustangs" series.
Sam Burns, who will wear No. 66, is a redshirt freshman from Parish Episcopal School. At 6-3 and 283 pounds, Burns can line up comfortably as an interior lineman. He helped Parish Episcopal to a TAPPS Division I State semifinal appearance as a senior -- and also blocked for Parish quarterback and SMU commit Preston Stone.
Nick Lerew is a 5-11, 240-pound linebacker who will wear No. 67 for the Mustangs. Lerew is from Dillsburg, Pennsylvania, and he's someone who started his college career at Division II Gannon University in Erie, Pennsylvania.
Kadarius Smith is a player to watch on the SMU offensive line. The senior played in all 13 games last season and made one start for the Mustangs. The Plano High School product is versatile at 6-2 and 300 pounds, and he's looking to finish his career in SMU Red and Blue on a high. Smith can play anywhere on the offensive line and is an option for the right guard spot vacated by Nick Dennis.