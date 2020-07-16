When discussing SMU jersey numbers, the majority of the high 60s and all of the 70s represent offensive linemen. And this season, the Mustangs have plenty of talent up front.

Today, The HillTopics takes a look at the athletes wearing Nos. 66-70 in its "Introducing the 2020 Mustangs" series.

Take advantage of a FREE TRIAL THROUGH HALLOWEEN! Subscribe today!



