Introducing the 2020 Mustangs: Jersey Nos. 61-65
This article is part of a series previewing SMU football's 2020 football roster. Today, we discuss the players wearing Nos. 61-65.
Youth will be a topic of discussion this season for SMU football. Forty players on the current roster are listed as either a true freshman or a redshirt freshman.
Today, The HillTopics takes a look at the athletes wearing Nos. 61-65 in its "Introducing the 2020 Mustangs" series. All but one of the listed athletes will be looking for their first minutes as college football players this season.
Defensive end Jack Young is a redshirt freshman from Ladera Ranch, California. Young, a 6-3, 220-pound speed rusher, had a solid career at St. Margaret's Episcopal School, where he was a two-time all-league selection. Young will wear No. 61.
Eli Furgal is another redshirt freshman for SMU. He's also another Mustang from Southlake Carroll High School (SMU has four Carroll players this year). Furgal will wear No. 63 and, at 5-11 and 195 pounds, will play linebacker. He was an all-district running back in high school.
Cameron Ervin is one of the few redshirt freshmen on the SMU roster who has game experience. The 6-1, 260-pound offensive lineman from Fayetteville, Arkansas, played against South Florida. He will wear No. 64 and continue to battle for playing time as an interior lineman.
With all of the freshmen on the team, offensive lineman Thomas Shelmire is definitely one to keep an eye on. The 6-3, 290-pound local talent from Highland Park is a transfer from Boston College, and he has returned home to fight for starter's minutes with the Mustangs. Shelmire was an all-state player in high school.
