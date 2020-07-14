This article is part of a series previewing SMU football's 2020 football roster. Today, we discuss the players wearing Nos. 56-60.

Many of the athletes wearing the high-50 and low-60 jersey numbers for this season's SMU football team will be on a mission to prove they belong on the field. Many of them are either true freshmen or redshirt freshmen. Today, The HillTopics takes a look at the athletes wearing Nos. 56-60 in its "Introducing the 2020 Mustangs" series.



Broc Watkins isn't a freshman, but he is a player looking to find playing time. Watkins, a senior from Tolar, will wear No. 56 per the SMU roster. Two athletes will wear No. 57, and one has a pretty recognizable name. Cobe Bryant, another senior, is a 6-5, 320-pound offensive lineman who could be fighting for the starting guard spot left vacant by Nick Dennis. Bryant played in 12 games last season and made four starts.

SMU offensive lineman Cobe Bryant lifts running back Xavier Jones after a touchdown.