Introducing the 2020 Mustangs: Jersey Nos. 56-60
This article is part of a series previewing SMU football's 2020 football roster. Today, we discuss the players wearing Nos. 56-60.
Many of the athletes wearing the high-50 and low-60 jersey numbers for this season's SMU football team will be on a mission to prove they belong on the field. Many of them are either true freshmen or redshirt freshmen.
Today, The HillTopics takes a look at the athletes wearing Nos. 56-60 in its "Introducing the 2020 Mustangs" series.
Broc Watkins isn't a freshman, but he is a player looking to find playing time. Watkins, a senior from Tolar, will wear No. 56 per the SMU roster.
Two athletes will wear No. 57, and one has a pretty recognizable name. Cobe Bryant, another senior, is a 6-5, 320-pound offensive lineman who could be fighting for the starting guard spot left vacant by Nick Dennis. Bryant played in 12 games last season and made four starts.
Ben Furgal will wear No. 57 on the defensive side of the ball. A 5-11, 180-pound linebacker, Furgal is a redshirt freshman who played his high school ball and was a three-sport athlete at Southlake Carroll. He was a football teammate of running back TJ McDaniel.
Allen High School is a major hotbed for talent nationally speaking, and redshirt freshman Tai Brooks will look to make a name for himself on the offensive line for the Mustangs. Brooks is a 6-4, 335-pounder who can play tackle or guard. He helped Allen win a Class 6A state championship in 2017.
Another player with a somewhat-recognizable athletic name is Will Goldberg, a 5-10, 198-pound redshirt freshman linebacker. Goldberg, from Santa Monica, California, was a two-year captain at Harvard-Westlake School.
Furgal and McDaniel were mentioned as Southlake Carroll graduates, and Henry Mossberg also comes from the traditional Texas high school power. Mossberg is a true freshman who brings a solid resume as a 6-4, 290-pound offensive lineman. He was an all-state selection at Southlake Carroll and someone who plays the game with a respectable mean streak.
