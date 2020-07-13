This article is part of a series previewing SMU football's 2020 football roster. Today, we discuss the players wearing Nos. 51-55

Numbers in the 50s usually mean defensive players in college football -- with the occasional offensive lineman not choosing a number in the 60s or 70s. For SMU, almost all of the players wearing a 50-something number will look to make plays on hte defensive side of the ball. Today, The HillTopics looks at the players wearing jersey Nos. 51-55 as it continues its "Introducing the 2020 Mustangs" series.



Warren Walls is a walk-on defensive end with a lot of upside to play several spots for the Mustangs. At 6-3 and 210 pounds, the freshman from Bishop Lynch finished his high school career with 233 tackles and 32.5 sacks. Walls will wear No. 51. Redshirt freshman linebacker Deuce Palmer returns and is looking to find minutes on the field in 2020. The California standout, who will wear No. 52, was a tackling machine at San Ramon Valley, finishing with more than 200 tackles his last two high school seasons. Palmer's got good size at 6-2 and 230 pounds. Another linebacker to watch is redshirt freshman Garrett Madison. A former team captain at Texas power Katy, Madison comes into the season at 6-0 and 217 pounds. Look for him to wear No. 53 for the Mustangs. Also, look for him to be a high-IQ player, as he was on the SMU Honor Roll with High Distinction last fall.