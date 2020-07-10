Introducing the 2020 Mustangs: Jersey Nos. 46-50
This article is part of a series previewing SMU football's 2020 football roster. Today, we discuss the players wearing Nos. 46-50.
There's a ton of talent on the SMU football team who have yet to play more than two years of college ball on The Hilltop. Several of those athletes will wear Nos. 46-50 for the 2020 season.
Today, The HillTopics takes a look at those numbers in its "Introducing the 2020 Mustangs" series.
Garnett March II is a redshirt freshman defensive end from California. He's 6-1 and 200 pounds and could compete as both a speed rusher and a linebacker. Devin Aglubat is a freshman wide receiver who will be looking for his first minutes as a Mustang, as well.
Aglubat is one of three athletes with No. 47 this season. Redshirt freshman Hunter Ballard is a 5-10, 190-pounder also from California. Walker French is the local product, a 5-10, 160-pound junior from Highland Park.
Another redshirt freshman to watch is Evan Gray, a safety from New Mexico. Gray is a 6-0, 192-pound athlete who will wear No. 48. Also wearing No. 48 is wide receiver Devan Reck-Irvin, a 6-3, 170-pound athlete out of 2018 state semifinalist Amarillo Tascosa.
Sophomore Cole Voyles recently used his work ethic to go from a walk-on to a scholarship player. He's a 6-0, 186-pound long snapper who played in all 13 games last season. Voyles also recovered a fumble last season against Tulane.
Of all the players wearing jerseys 46-50, Richard McBryde arguably is the most recognizable -- perhaps because he returns as SMU's leading tackler. The 6-1, 232-pound linebacker, a great success story after overcoming injury while at Auburn, had 98 tackles (69 solo) in 13 games -- and he only started 10 of the 13. McBryde also had 3.5 sacks, two quarterback hurries, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup.
Today: Nos. 46-50