This article is part of a series previewing SMU football's 2020 football roster. Today, we discuss the players wearing Nos. 46-50.

There's a ton of talent on the SMU football team who have yet to play more than two years of college ball on The Hilltop. Several of those athletes will wear Nos. 46-50 for the 2020 season. Today, The HillTopics takes a look at those numbers in its "Introducing the 2020 Mustangs" series.



Garnett March II is a redshirt freshman defensive end from California. He's 6-1 and 200 pounds and could compete as both a speed rusher and a linebacker. Devin Aglubat is a freshman wide receiver who will be looking for his first minutes as a Mustang, as well. Aglubat is one of three athletes with No. 47 this season. Redshirt freshman Hunter Ballard is a 5-10, 190-pounder also from California. Walker French is the local product, a 5-10, 160-pound junior from Highland Park.

SMU coach Sonny Dykes with linebacker Richard McBryde (Rob Graham)