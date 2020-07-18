This article is part of a series previewing SMU football's 2020 football roster. Today, we discuss the players wearing Nos. 71-75.

The SMU offensive smith, including Kadarius Smith (70). (Rob Graham)

Today, The HillTopics takes a look at the athletes wearing Nos. 71-75 in its "Introducing the 2020 Mustangs" series. Interesting point No. 1: There are only three players on SMU's current roster donning one of those numbers. Interesting point No. 2: All three players not only have full-time starter potential, but they also all could emerge into all-American Athletic Conference players. Want a FREE TRIAL for The HillTopics THROUGH HALLOWEEN? Subscribe today!



SMU offensive tackle Jaylon Thomas (Rob Graham)

Jaylon Thomas knows something about being an all-AAC athlete. The 6-3, 312- pound offensive tackle from Lubbock Coronado was a second-team all-conference selection last season. Now in his junior year, Thomas is viewed as one of the AAC's best offensive linemen -- if not the best in the conference. Thomas started all 13 games last season and made it a priority to protect Shane Buechele's blind side. Thomas, who will wear No. 71, is an athlete playing on the offensive line. To add, Thomas last season showed his versatility by rushing for a 2-point conversion on the road against Memphis.

SMU offensive lineman Demetri Jordan (Twitter: @DemetriJordan72)

One of the new faces of the SMU roster is an old face to Thomas. Demetri Jordan is a JUCO transfer from Tyler Junior College. He's also a former teammate of Thomas' at Coronado, and the two have been close for years. In fact, Jordan and Thomas have the same birthday. A 6-5, 330-pound lineman, Thomas will wear No. 72 for the Mustangs. He is expected to battle for the right guard spot that Nick Dennis left open upon graduation. Jordan was an all-Southwestern Junior College Football Conference second-team selection at Tyler this past season. He chose SMU over offers from Louisiana- Monroe, Liberty, Stephen F. Austin, Grambling State and others during his recruiting process.

SMU interior offensive lineman Hayden Howerton (Rob Graham)