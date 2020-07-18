Introducing the 2020 Mustangs: Jersey Nos. 71-75
This article is part of a series previewing SMU football's 2020 football roster. Today, we discuss the players wearing Nos. 71-75.
Interesting point No. 1: There are only three players on SMU's current roster donning one of those numbers.
Interesting point No. 2: All three players not only have full-time starter potential, but they also all could emerge into all-American Athletic Conference players.
Jaylon Thomas knows something about being an all-AAC athlete. The 6-3, 312- pound offensive tackle from Lubbock Coronado was a second-team all-conference selection last season. Now in his junior year, Thomas is viewed as one of the AAC's best offensive linemen -- if not the best in the conference.
Thomas started all 13 games last season and made it a priority to protect Shane Buechele's blind side. Thomas, who will wear No. 71, is an athlete playing on the offensive line.
To add, Thomas last season showed his versatility by rushing for a 2-point conversion on the road against Memphis.
One of the new faces of the SMU roster is an old face to Thomas. Demetri Jordan is a JUCO transfer from Tyler Junior College. He's also a former teammate of Thomas' at Coronado, and the two have been close for years. In fact, Jordan and Thomas have the same birthday.
A 6-5, 330-pound lineman, Thomas will wear No. 72 for the Mustangs. He is expected to battle for the right guard spot that Nick Dennis left open upon graduation.
Jordan was an all-Southwestern Junior College Football Conference second-team selection at Tyler this past season. He chose SMU over offers from Louisiana- Monroe, Liberty, Stephen F. Austin, Grambling State and others during his recruiting process.
Hayden Howerton is one of the most versatile linemen in the AAC. At the beginning of the 2019 season, he was on the Rimington Trophy Watch List for the award given to college football's top center. By the end of the year, he was a mainstay at guard for the Mustangs.
Wearing No. 75, Howerton is a 6-3, 290-pound lineman from Katy. He started all 13 games last season and finished as a recipient of the SMU Sport Performance Leadership Departmental Distincition Award.
Now a senior, Howerton has played in 37 games and started in 21 for the Mustangs. Look for Howerton to remain lined up immediately to Thomas' right at the left guard position.
