This article is part of a series previewing SMU football's 2020 football roster. Today, we discuss the players wearing Nos. 86-90.

We're nearing the end of the "Introducing the 2020 Mustangs" series, and today, The HillTopics focuses on the athletes wearing Nos. 86-90 for the upcoming season. The group has a couple of players who could be viewed as sleepers in 2020 -- and as we know, sleepers can emerge into breakout stars if they benefit from the opportunities given.



Physically, Tommy McIntyre is a tower at 6-8 and 258 pounds. The senior tight end will look for extended playing time after logging minutes in all 13 games last season. McIntyre, who will wear No. 86, is a transfer from Cornell, but the Florham Park, New Jesey, native has yet to record his first catch as an SMU Mustang. Another tight end looking to break out is Carson Welch, who will wear No. 88 for the Mustangs. Welch is a 6-5, 219-pound redshirt freshman from Mansfield and played quarterback at The Oakridge School, where he threw for more than 5,100 yards and 52 touchdowns. Welch's older brother, Parker, played college ball at Valparaiso.