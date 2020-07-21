This article is part of a series previewing SMU football's 2020 football roster. Today, we discuss the players wearing Nos. 81-85.

Wide receivers and tight ends. Those are usually the athletes we see on the football fields wearing numbers in the 80s, and that doesn't change with SMU football. In fact, a couple players wearing the low 80s will be players to keep an eye on throughout the 2020 season. Today, The HillTopics takes a look at the athletes wearing Nos. 81-85 in its "Introducing the 2020 Mustangs" series.



The tight end position has become a national attention-getter at SMU, and junior Ben Redding could be the next breakout athlete on offense. A 6-4, 237-pound tight end, Redding played in all 13 games last season and has played in 25 games for his career at SMU. Redding, who wears No. 81, didn't register a catch in 2019, but with Ryan Becker now in the NFL, there's opportunity for him to become a target for Shane Buechele. SMU fans are excited about 2021 quarterback commit Preston Stone, but if you ask him, he's excited about throwing touchdowns to his older brother. Parker Stone is a 5-11, 185-pound redshirt freshman who will wear No. 82 this season. Parker had a solid senior year at Parish Episcopal School, recording 46 catches for 558 yards and five touchdowns.

SMU tight end Kylen Granson (Rob Graham)