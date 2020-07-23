Introducing the 2020 Mustangs: Jersey Nos. 91-95
This article is part of a series previewing SMU football's 2020 football roster. Today, we discuss the players wearing Nos. 91-95.
There's plenty of beef with athletes wearing SMU jersey numbers in the low 90s. The HillTopics today focuses on those wearing Nos. 91-95, and almost all of them will line up on the defensive line.
What also needs to be noted is SMU's defensive line will be looking for new starters after the Mustangs lost several key players to graduation. This year's defensive unit will see some new full-time starters -- but many of them saw extended minutes in 2019.
Terrance Newman is in line to take over at defensive tackle. Wearing No. 91, Newman is a 5-11, 315-pound junior who has played 20 games in an SMU uniform, including 12 as a sophomore last season. Newman had five tackles and a sack, and he also recorded and interception in 2019.
Newman played high school ball at Duncanville; sophomore defensive tackle Shabazz Dotson played his high school ball at nearby Cedar Hill. The 6-3, 255-pound lineman only saw action in one game last season, and he's hoping for 2020 to be a breakthrough season.
Like Newman, Elijah Chatman is looking to hold down a starting spot at defensive tackle this season. Chatman is a 6-0, 272-pound athlete who played in 11 games and had 11 tackles (3.5 for loss) and a half sack in 2019. Chatman will wear No. 93, and he's ready to have a monster year.
One of the newest members of the team is true freshman Mason Mastrov, who comes to SMU out of Lafayette, California. Mastrov is a 6-3, 215-pounder who built a reputation for finding the football at Campolindo High School. He had 31.5 sacks in his last two high school seasons. Mastrov will wear No. 94. Also wearing No. 94 is kicker Wills Thompson III, a redshirt freshman from Charlotte, North Carolina.
Defensive tackle Will Jones was a walk-on last season, but in January, he was awarded a scholarship by head coach Sonny Dykes. Now the 6-1, 300-pound senior will look to make an impact in 2020. He played in all 13 games for the Mustangs last season and had a fumble recovery. Jones will wear No. 95, as will punter Nick Lang, a 6-2, 180-pound redshirt freshman from St. Louis.
