This article is part of a series previewing SMU football's 2020 football roster. Today, we discuss the players wearing Nos. 91-95.

There's plenty of beef with athletes wearing SMU jersey numbers in the low 90s. The HillTopics today focuses on those wearing Nos. 91-95, and almost all of them will line up on the defensive line. What also needs to be noted is SMU's defensive line will be looking for new starters after the Mustangs lost several key players to graduation. This year's defensive unit will see some new full-time starters -- but many of them saw extended minutes in 2019. Want a FREE TRIAL for The HillTopics THROUGH HALLOWEEN? Subscribe today!



Terrance Newman is in line to take over at defensive tackle. Wearing No. 91, Newman is a 5-11, 315-pound junior who has played 20 games in an SMU uniform, including 12 as a sophomore last season. Newman had five tackles and a sack, and he also recorded and interception in 2019. Newman played high school ball at Duncanville; sophomore defensive tackle Shabazz Dotson played his high school ball at nearby Cedar Hill. The 6-3, 255-pound lineman only saw action in one game last season, and he's hoping for 2020 to be a breakthrough season.