The HillTopics continues its "Coach Q&A" series with Director of Coaches Video Tyler Bullard, who plays a much bigger role than some may assume.

Ask athletes, coaches and recruits about the video presentations for SMU football, and hear all kinds of positive statements. A strong video product to benefit the Mustangs, regardless of what it is, has been something Tyler Bullard has taken pride in since joining the staff at the beginning of 2018. As the Director of Coaches Video, he is a right-hand man for Sonny Dykes and all of the coaches, as he's the person who makes sure game film and practice film are readily available. A native of North Carrollton, Mississippi, Bullard spoke with The HillTopics for the latest segment of "Coach Q&A." His SMU Football bio is available here.

You're currently not on campus right now. Where are you? Any major plans? We are on a little break right now. I came home to Mississippi to be around my friends and family one last time before we get back going. I enjoy coming home to the country. It's a little different than Dallas. There's 2.6 million people that live in Dallas County. There's 2.9 million people in there entire state of Mississippi, and there's around 400 in my hometown. The change of pace is nice from time to time.