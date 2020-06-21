Coach Q&A: Meet Director of Coaches Video Tyler Bullard
The HillTopics continues its "Coach Q&A" series with Director of Coaches Video Tyler Bullard, who plays a much bigger role than some may assume.
Ask athletes, coaches and recruits about the video presentations for SMU football, and hear all kinds of positive statements.
A strong video product to benefit the Mustangs, regardless of what it is, has been something Tyler Bullard has taken pride in since joining the staff at the beginning of 2018. As the Director of Coaches Video, he is a right-hand man for Sonny Dykes and all of the coaches, as he's the person who makes sure game film and practice film are readily available.
Subscribe to The Hilltopics! Take advantage of this monthly deal!
A native of North Carrollton, Mississippi, Bullard spoke with The HillTopics for the latest segment of "Coach Q&A." His SMU Football bio is available here.
You're currently not on campus right now. Where are you? Any major plans?
We are on a little break right now. I came home to Mississippi to be around my friends and family one last time before we get back going. I enjoy coming home to the country. It's a little different than Dallas. There's 2.6 million people that live in Dallas County. There's 2.9 million people in there entire state of Mississippi, and there's around 400 in my hometown. The change of pace is nice from time to time.
For those who don't know, explain your title and all that it entails.
I am in charge of coordinating the filming of practice and games. I have to handle all the tape for our coaches to breakdown and evaluate. I have 10-15 students, depending on their class schedules, who actually film the practice and games. I have a GA [graduate assistant], Clay Patterson, who isn't really a GA in my eyes, more like an assistant that helps me with day to day operations of anything in our facility that plugs into the wall or runs off batteries we're in charge of.
It's not a flashy job or role, but it's got to be done to have a successful program.
Video is so prevalent today. What do you think is the most important rule of producing good video content?
So in my eyes, the most important rule in producing good video content is knowing the audience you're making the content for, and the delivery of it. I think our creative department is one of the best -- if not the best -- in the country. Between [Director of Creative Media] Jason Andrews, [Director of Video Services] Chris Rodriguez, and a few students, I feel like we produce a lot of great videos and content for social media. [Chief of Staff] Anthony Crespino does a great job coordinating things for those guys, and [Director of Branding and Social Media] Lauren Damone does a great job on the delivery of all our content.
What has video done for the current athletes? And what is it doing for recruits?
I think video, whether it's coaches video or creative video, gives our players the tools to A: Master their craft on the field by studying the game and becoming a better football player, and B. Getting exposure on social media so our student-athletes have a chance to help build their brand, and hopefully gives people a chance to get to know our student-athletes as people and not just athletes. I think we have a great group of guys, and I like seeing those guys succeed whether it's on the field, in the classroom or life after football, i.e. internships and job opportunities.
This year's team has so much potential. What's the atmosphere like as everyone gets ready for 2020?
I really like where we are as a team and as a staff. I think Coach Dykes has done a great job with our team and staff with all the events that have happened in the last 3 1/2 months. Between Coach Dykes and [strength and conditioning Coach Kaz [Kazadi], our guys are in a good place. The atmosphere is kinda weird right now, but in a good way, I think we all are just ready to get back to ball. Losing most of spring ball and all of the other events we normally do between March and June, we are kind of ready to play.
As safe as we can, I'm ready to get after it, so to speak. I'm excited for the year and for this team. I think this team has a chance to be the best one I've been around since I've worked in college football.
TRACKING THE HILLTOPICS' COACH Q&A SERIES
Feb. 16: Co-offensive coordinator/OLs coach AJ Ricker
Feb. 23: Co-offensive coordinator/QBs coach Garrett Riley
March 1: Defensive coordinator/LBs coach Kevin Kane
March 8: DLs coach Randall Joyner
March 15: TEs coach Josh Martin
March 22: WRs coach David Gru
March 29: Safeties coach Trey Haverty
April 5: RBs coach Ra'Shaad Samples
April 12: CBs Kevin Curtis
April 19: Director of recruiting relations and community engagement Scott Nady
April 26: Assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Chris Brasfield
May 3: Assistant director of football operations Bret Grant
May 10: Offensive analyst Hunter McWilliams
May 17: Assistant director of player personnel Joe Grilz
May 24: Director of recruiting operations Tyler Olker
May 31: Defensive graduate assistant Reilly Christie
June 7: Defensive quality control analyst Blake Brockermeyer
June 14: Defensive graduate assistant Stefan McClure
Today: Director of Coaches Video Tyler Bullard