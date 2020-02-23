With spring football practices rapidly approaching, The HillTopics wants to introduce all to the SMU coaching staff. In today's "Coach Q&A," we speak to the newest member of the staff, co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Garrett Riley, who is the younger brother of Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley.

Here is Riley's bio, courtesy of SMU Football. Head coach Sonny Dykes hired Riley last month, and since then, the 30-year-old assistant -- who doesn't turn 31 until Sept. 11 -- has been on a non-stop grind to not only improve last year's potent SMU offense but also build relationships to benefit the 2021 recruiting class and beyond.

Riley spoke about being at SMU after a season at Appalachian State, the transition overall, life with his older brother and much more.





You've been here for about a month now. What are some of the things that you've immediately noticed about the environment.

Well everybody's been very welcoming. Being in this building, you've got to expect that a little bit. But even people outside of this building -- alumni, different players, different people all over -- have been great and very welcoming. That's been nice for my family and I. It's a direct reflection of Coach Dykes and how he operates. That's been neat to see firsthand.

As I got here, it was right into recruiting. I got here on a Thursday; recruiting happened the next day. It was three weeks of recruiting Dallas, and that was pretty awesome. To have an opportunity to see the coaches around this community and in the city, and even getting to talk about a lot of the players I knew at Appalachian State, it was pretty cool. The biggest takeaways for me have been the people, the excitement and the momentum going on here, and then you have the recruiting aspect and just getting around those coaches and players.





You had a good gig at Appalachian State but decided to make the move to SMU. How difficult was that move for you?

In any profession, and certainly in this one, most people want to climb the ladder and go for that next opportunity. Even for a person who's pretty young in the profession, I've always been a pretty patient person. I wasn't looking to leave. I was in a great situation. I've always been one of those people who are excited for where I'm at. I think a lot of people would think it's an obvious step, but for me, with my personality, it was such a difficult decision. It was such a great situation there, and my family was happy there. It was a great staff and consistency with that program. It wasn't an easy decision.

But as this thing started to come along, the more Sonny and I talked, the more it got real. Everything about this job -- the relationships of the people, the opportunities, coming back home to Texas -- it all aligned. I knew all along that if a great job came up, it would have to check all the boxes for me in order for me to leave Appalachian State. This is probably one of the few jobs in the country that really checked those boxes.