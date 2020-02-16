With spring football practices weeks away, The HillTopics wants to introduce all to the SMU coaching staff. In today's "Coach Q&A," we speak to offensive line coach AJ Ricker, who recently added the co-offensive coordinator title to his resume.

Here is Ricker's bio, courtesy of SMU Football. And in speaking with head coach Sonny Dykes of Ricker's recent promotion, it's an opportunity Ricker is extremely excited about.

"You want to always empower your coaches much as you can, give those guys the opportunity to continue to grow," Dykes said. "You want them to learn and grow their focus, not just from one position but from many different positions. That's just one of the things that helps coaches grow, and it seemed to make sense in this case."

In your short time at SMU, what's life been like for you?

Actually, really good. It was a chance to get back to where my family's from. My wife's from Texas. You've heard so much about Coach [Sonny] Dykes, and when Coach Dykes first got this job, I tried like heck to get in on it. When you try to get a job, you ask around, 'Hey, what's Coach Dykes like?' I got nothing but positive feedback, and being at a place like SMU is like a sleeping giant. It's so intriguing. When I got here, SMU was everything I thought it would be.





You've added the offensive coordinator title to your job. Take me back to that day. How did you find out you'd be co-OC, and what were your initial thoughts?

It was something obviously Coach Dykes and I talked about. I've kind of always had the itch to call plays and continue to grow in the profession. I think the minute you get complacent or don't want to grow anymore -- and with this game constantly evolving to where you've got to keep up -- it's time to do something else. Coach Dykes and I talked, and when Rhett [Lashlee] left, it was something I approached him about.

Obviously, I've got a ways to go on some of the passing concepts, but really O-line coaches are like run game coordinators. Getting the co-offensive coordinator title was something important to me in growing. It obviously helps when you've got players like we do at SMU.





I know you've got a pretty good relationship with the newest coach on staff, co-OC Garrett Riley. What are your thoughts about him?

When Rhett left, Coach Dykes and I talked, and he had a list of names. Working with Garrett at Kansas, that was my first time. I saw then that he was a young, energetic guy who is super sharp in football Xs and Os. To me, he coaches a lot like educated teachers. You can be super smart, but how can you regurgitate that information to players you're trying to teach? That's something I think Garrett does a really good job of.

His name came to mind as soon as Rhett left. It's always good to bring somebody in you're familiar with and know what his offense is. Even though he's coming in knowing that there doesn't need to be a ton of changes, we'll tweak a couple of things and obviously maintain it and do better than what we did last year -- we feel like we've got all the pieces. I've been places where there are three or four pieces of the puzzle missing, and it just didn't work out. That's not the case here.