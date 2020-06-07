In the latest "Coach Q&A" series, The HillTopics spoke with former NFL standout Blake Brockermeyer, who is leaving SMU to coach his high-profile sons in high school.

Blake Brockermeyer's football resume is loaded. A first-round NFL Draft grade in 1995. Nine NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers, Carolina Bears and Denver Broncos. A decorated college career at Texas, where was inducted into the UT Hall of Honor in 2015. All-state and All-American accolades in high school at Fort Worth Arlington Heights. In April 2018, Brockermeyer joined the SMU staff as a defensive quality control analyst. Late last week, Brockermeyer publicly announced via social media that he was leaving SMU to rejoin the staff at Fort Worth All Saints Episcopal, a place where coached at 12 years and saw five state-championship teams. That team currently has two of his four sons -- twin brothers Tommy Brockermeyer and James Brockermeyer. Tommy is a five-star offensive tackle. James is a four-star interior offensive lineman. Collectively, they have more than 40 offers -- and Dad will get to coach them in their final high school year. In one of his final moves as a member of the SMU staff, Brockermeyer spoke with The HillTopics for the "Coach Q&A" series. He discussed the relationships built on the HIlltop, the immediate expectations of SMU, getting to coach his sons and more.

You're going to get the chance to coach your sons in their final year of high school. What does that feel like as a coach and, more importantly, as a dad? It's awesome. I coached at All Saints the last 12 years before the last two years, and I've coached all of my kids most of their lives in pretty much every sport. It was great to go to SMU for two years, and I learned a ton, but to get the chance to coach my last two kids for the last time ever, it was an opportunity I couldn't pass up -- especially when they needed someone to help out.

You mentioned Kevin Kane, Sonny Dykes and Randall Joyner in your farewell tweet. What was it about those guys that made you so appreciative? Coach Dykes gave me an opportunity to come work there. He didn't have to do that, obviously. I appreciate the opportunity. He's an awesome human being and a great coach. I can't imagine there's a better head football coach to work than him. He's family first, and he's a great human being. With Coach Kane, I know I'm an offensive guy and have been an offensive guy my whole life. Honestly, I never really played much defense in my life, but they always say they want offensive people on the defensive side of coaching. It was actually probably the best thing I've ever done. I've had a lot of people tell me this was going to be a great opportunity for me to learn, and I really did learn a ton. Coach Joyner's the best young defensive line coach in the country. To work under him last year and learn what Ohio State's doing, it gives me a huge advantage as an offensive line coach and as a dad teaching his kids what it's going to be like on the next level.

What's the one thing that you'll miss most about SMU? The people, really. The coaching staff there. I'd say 99% of the people who work there are some of my best friends. Then there are the players. You get a chance to have a relationship with the players who have been there the last two years. That's been awesome. I don't get to work with them like the regular coaches, but I still got to be around them and learned a lot in all phases. From football to recruiting to strength and conditioning to how to run a program -- it's been a great experience.

This is more for the college football recruiting fans: Tommy is a five-star. What is it that makes him such a wanted athlete? He's crazy athletic, and he's long. He's got a good mean streak to him. It's hard to find offensive linemen who can play tackle that are long and tall. He has advanced technique for his age. I think it's a combination of that, and his ability to get even better. If you think about it, he's really a little behind in the weight room with having surgery and missing last year. He's still got a ton of room to grow. Working with him the last few months has been an awesome experience, because I see the potential in him. I'm sure this year, he'll show what he can do.