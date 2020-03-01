With spring football practices rapidly approaching, The HillTopics wants to introduce all to the SMU coaching staff. In today's "Coach Q&A," we speak to the defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Kevin Kane.

Here is Kane's bio, courtesy of SMU Football. With Kane as DC, SMU compiled 52 sacks last season, which ranked second in the country only to Ohio State. The Mustangs accounted for a program-record 10 sacks in a 48-21 road win against South Florida on Sept. 28. That was a game where SMU had 10 sacks collected by 10 different players.

Additionally, SMU ranked in the top five nationally in team tackles for loss. SMU had 117 TFLs and tied with UCF for third overall. The only teams above them: Ohio State (124) and Clemson (119).

With Kane and the defensive coaching staff, "Club Takeaway" became one of college football's better turnover celebrations. After every fumble recovery or interception, the Mustangs re-enacted bottle service at a club. The player with the turnover would grab a bottle and pop the cork, and confetti would fly on the sidelines.

The celebration happened 21 times in 2019 -- nine times after an interception and 12 times after a fumble recovery.

Kane spoke about building off the 2019 success, the importance of remaining relevant yet hungry, the one misconception about him and much more.





You guys had a great 2019. Now it's time to build off it in 2020. As the DC, what are your primary goals in achieving another solid season?

We're going through the stuff we did really well and the stuff we need to improve on. We've got to continue to build depth on the back end, especially. That's one area where we've got to continue to get better. We have to find ways to help those guys out. If we can eliminate or maybe limit the amount the big plays, we will be a hell of a lot better on defense, for sure.

We're going to continue to have a pack mentality and try to get after the quarterback as much as possible, but we've got to be able to cover people and do some stuff on the back end. If we can do that, we'll be in a better spot.





Is there anything specific that you've seen with the guys during offseason conditioning that makes you believe this could be a special year for the SMU defense?

We've been on the road recruiting, and now we're back in the office. We graduated a lot of leadership, which was the voice of the whole defense. Watching some of these younger guys take over and try to embrace that role has been pretty fun to watch. Guys like Brandon Stephens haven't been here very long but have contributed in a lot of plays. They're feeling confident enough to speak up and do what they need to do to become leaders. Then you've got guys like Delano Robinson, Richard McBryde and Turner Coxe, guys we're counting on to fill that leadership void and become the voice of the team.

The teams, the better ones I've been a part of, are always comfortably run by leaders on the field and rah-rah guys to where we can just coach, to where we don't have to babysit kids. We're continuing to build that, and that's what I'm most excited about. Those guys are taking that kind of responsibility and moving along with it.