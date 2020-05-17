The HillTopics continues its "Coach Q&A" series by featuring assistant director of player personnel Joe Grilz.

If nothing else, college football players and recruits will never forget the name of SMU's assistant director of player personnel, Joe Grilz. A perfect name for pop culture, a classic name for the gridiron. Like his name, Grilz's behind-the-scenes actions with SMU football always has a way of catching the attention of the right people -- from student-athletes to recruits to NFL reps. Without him, day-to-day operations for the Mustangs can go into a downward spiral quickly. Working alongside director of player personnel Jeff Jordan, Grilz is preparing for his third season at SMU after stints at Texas State and his alma mater, Pittsburg State in Kansas. Here is his bio, courtesy of SMU Football. A native of Kansas, Grilz, is the latest to be featured by The HillTopics in the "Coach Q&A" series. He discussed football, life during the pandemic and everything in between.

Before we go too deep, I have to say you have one of the best coaches names in all of college football. Do you hear a lot of that from athletes or recruits? A lot of guys are like, "Is that your real name?" They like to emphasize it -- "Joe Grillllz." It's fun.

Being from Kansas, you know all about another successful small-school program in Pittsburg State, which has quality football year in and year out. What do you see with this SMU program that may remind you of what you've seen with Pittsburg State? I think a lot of it involves the people. Pittsburg is a small town, so everybody knows everybody. SMU is in a big city, but it's kind of tucked off to where it's kind of its own little town. Everybody's good, and the people are nice. It's a nice, little community, honestly.