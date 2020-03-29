A strong secondary is key in a conference like the American Athletic Conference. There are a lot of offensive skill-position players who can give defenders fits, so it's important for cornerbacks and safeties to win battles on their respective islands.

SMU safeties coach Trey Haverty understands the task at hand each year. And he definitely understands the mission for SMU defensive backs in 2020. The Mustangs will have a brand new group of starting safeties for the upcoming year, as Rodney Clemons is preparing for the NFL Draft, while Trevor Denbow is moving to a linebacker position.

The HillTopics continues its "Coach Q&A" series and chatted with Haverty, who will begin his third season as safeties coach for the Mustangs. Here is Haverty's bio, courtesy of SMU Football.

What are you doing during these current times to keep yourself occupied?

Becoming a chef on the grill. I've been on the grill a lot and spending family time. With coaching, just like any driven profession, we get so caught up in the grind and trying to be the best. I think we'll all look back on this years from now and remember the special memories of spending a couple of months just with family. I've been enjoying it and trying to stay sane with two kids in the house. We're cooking almost every day and just having fun with family, mostly.





What's Chef Haverty's specialty on the grill?

I don't know if I've got one. I'm kind of a jack of all trades and a master at none. I'm just doing burgers [Sunday]. We're having bacon cheddar burgers. Let's see if I can't mess those up.





Before COVID-19, you guys were having a great spring. What did you get most out of spring practices?

More than anything, losing Rodney and having Denbow go to another position, we just wanted to get the new guys reps. Chace Cromartie and Chevin Calloway have played, and I trust them, but getting them all reps was important. We have a bunch of young guys in Donald Clay, Roderick Roberson, Karl Taylor ... and Karl didn't get to participate in anything other than individual drills. He was supposed to come back after spring break before COVID-19 hit.

More than anything, we're just working with those young guys and building the room up to see who's going to be what. Leadership is going to come over time. I like the group. We had our first padded practice, and I think those guys have a chance to be really good. It's been all about working with the new guys. Rodney was always a familiar face, and we're going to miss Rodney, but we wish him the best. Working with new guys has been kind of fun. We've got a lot of uncontested pups, but it'll be fun.