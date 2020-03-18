The coronavirus (COVID-19) will not -- repeat, WILL NOT -- get in the way of us providing the best SMU content for our readers of The HillTopics!

In fact, we're hoping to show everyone how deep we can go into our journalism bag of tricks with the help of a special promo. For a limited time, pay only $1 up front, and get a monthly subscription rate into August 2020!

In other words, those who subscribe today (March 18), will be extended until Aug. 18.

Why sign up with The HillTopics? A few reasons: