SMU had a memorable season in 2019, winning 10 games for the first time since 1984 and turning heads all over college football. Offensively, the Mustangs had a top-10 program in total offense and scoring.

SMU became a place where tight ends made a home. Kylen Granson, statistically, was the team's No. 2 receiver last season. Credit tight ends coach Josh Martin for much of the success, as he was able to get a lot out of Granson and Ryan Becker in 2019 -- and in 2020, he'll have a ton of options to work with. Consider it clay to be molded.

The HillTopics continues its "Coach Q&A" series and focuses on Martin, who will begin his third season as tight ends coach for the Mustangs. Here is Joyner's bio, courtesy of SMU Football.

Martin spoke to The HillTopics about football expectations, the potential of his tight ends group being among the program's best ever, and the impact of the coronavirus during the spring.





You guys only had three days of spring practice, but what were you able to learn about the team and your tight ends in particular?

What I've learned from the last three days, and really since we'd been back on field, is we really have a strong culture. With Coach [Sonny] Dykes and the vision he's set, it's really strong. I think everyone on our team likes each other and respects each other. There's not a divide of offense-defense, white-black, rich-poor ... it's a very close-knit group of guys. O-linemen hang out with guys in the secondary. It's not every year where you can have a team and just sense that there's a culture of guys where everybody gets along and likes each other.

They're not all going to be best friends, but they all have a mutual respect for each other. It doesn't matter what class you are -- whether you're a senior or you're a freshman -- everybody gets along, and it's kind of fun watching this thing. I think a lot of that has to do with us having a tight locker room.

From the tight ends, I've watched these guys really compete hard. There's a lot of talent in that room, from Kylen Granson to Ben Redding to Tommy McIntyre. Judah Bell moving into that room obviously is going to be a huge addition. He'll add some experience, leadership and athletic ability to where he can do a lot of things for us. Getting back Kedrick James healthy is going to be a big deal for us. He's still recovering from an MCL. Kylen Granson looks great.

What we have in our room right now is a ton of competition -- a bunch of competition. I've been pleased with how they've performed. I love the system we're in right now and with Coach [Garrett] Riley is doing. He's tweaking a few things, terminology wise, and I think that's really helped us. It's been really good, and I've been very pleased with how they've competed and worked. You ask these guys to do a lot of different things at that position. These guys play on the ball in line. They play flex out as an inside receiver and as an outside receiver. They can play in the backfield. There's a bunch of different stuff. They're involved in the run game. They're involved in the passing game. You're involved in protections. There's a lot to the position, but it's been a lot of fun to watch the guys take the step and handle themselves like professionals.

Those guys have really bought in. Hopefully, we'll get to come back and do this after this coronavirus is over.





Speaking of the coronavirus, this doesn't seem to be a question often answered, but how has the coronavirus changed the trajectory of the program, on and off the field?

It's changed the schedule, obviously. I don't know, in regards to the future, what that's going to look like. Who knows what's going to happen? The information is coming in faster than I think we can digest it. To put a plan together is very today, but that plan could be long gone in a week. I think it's a lot of the unknown, but we told our players we're going to somehow figure out a way to turn this into an advantage for our team. I don't know how ... but we're going to figure it out.

I really think in these times where there's uncertainty, the people who work really hard rise to the top, and the ones who are lazy are exposed. It really exposes both sides when things like this happen. For about three weeks, people are going to have time off in where they're not in much of a schedule or a routine. The guys who are really, really dedicated, it's going to be business as usual for them. They're going to continue to grind. The people who don't, they're going to fall off. I think there will be a lot of separation with people on our team and teams across the country. Who's going to be working during this time? Who's going to be working? And who's going to be screwing around the next three weeks?

I think that's kind of the same thing in society. There's a direct correlation with people in the work force who have nothing to do with football. The ones who work really hard and have goals and are driven will rise. The people who are lazy and don't want to work will be exposed. It'll create a massive separation. With our guys, I know our guys love football, and you can see it. The guys are driven and very motivated, especially the guys in our room. I'm not really concerned about those guys. I think they'll go out and really work their butts off the next couple of weeks. They'll come back in better shape and be better prepared whenever we get back. If you have that with a lot of guys, you'll have a really good football team.