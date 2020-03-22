SMU's offense made national headlines quite a few times during the 2019 season. The offense ranked nationally in the top 10 in both scoring and total yards.

The wide receiver group was led by James Proche, who broke several SMU records this past season. Even with Reggie Roberson Jr. out for half of the season, the Mustangs managed to put up big numbers with the help of a respected offensive attack that featured quarterback Shane Buechele and a handful of reliable receivers.

2019 showed the versatility of SMU wide receivers coach David Gru. The 29-year-old watched playmakers rise to the top and saw newcomers emerge as go-to options when injuries occurred. For the 2020 season, if everyone stays healthy, Gru could have, from top to bottom, one of the most talented receiver corps SMU has seen in years.

The HillTopics continues its "Coach Q&A" series and focuses on Gru, who will begin his third season as receivers coach for the Mustangs. Here is Gru's bio, courtesy of SMU Football.

Gru has been with head coach Sonny Dykes since 2010. Gru was a wide receiver at Louisiana Tech (2010-12) when Dykes was head coach there. He was a graduate assistant at Cal while Dykes was the head coach of the Golden Bears.

Dykes and Gru also worked together at TCU in 2017 before Dykes was named the SMU head coach on Dec. 11, 2017. Gru joined the staff as SMU's receivers coach the following month.





Spring was supposed to be good times for you guys. The coronavirus hits, and now SMU is an online institution for the remainder of the semester. As a football coach, what does this experience feel like?

It definitely changes things a lot. I think as players and coaches, you get set in a routine. You plan with all this stuff in mind to get ready for the season. It makes things difficult in terms of "what do we do now?" But ultimately, it starts with Sonny and his personality. Every situation that arises, and every time we hit adversity, he's asking how we turn it into a positive. How can we look at it as a good thing? We do that when we're recruiting. We do that when we're developing our players.

From top to bottom, we have that same approach. We can pout about it and make it a negative thing, or we can focus on what we can do to become better people, become better active members of the community and become a better football team. I love our mentality, because it seemed like nobody really flinched.

The hard part is figuring out new ways to communicate to everybody. We're getting really creative in terms of using technology to get information to players and still give information they need. In terms of football, we haven't changed much. We've got a new coordinator, and there's a couple of tweaks there, but in terms of how we execute and the plays we're running, we have a lot of veterans, and we have guys who have played, guys with enough maturity on the team.

I know when I played for Sonny, I felt empowered that I could do everything on my own. I didn't need to have a coach on my back to get stuff done. They empowered me and taught me how to develop myself. They set me free and let me do it. I think we treat these guys the same. This is what you have to do to get better. This is how you execute at a high level on offense. This is how you develop at your position. I think these guys have a really good idea of what they need to do to get better. Based on all the conversations I've had with the guys, they're taking care of business on their own.





We'll discuss your 2020 guys in a minute, but what was it like coaching a guy like James Proche?

He just made it easy. I honestly felt useless at times. He's just born to do it. He trains so hard and works so hard. He competes so hard. He wants to be the best. He's the kind of guy who just shows up to work every single day. There's not one bad day, not one day where he doesn't have the juice. You kind of just step back and let him do his thing. It just made it really easy on me, because he was ready to go. He was born to do this. He has a very infectious work ethic that just permeates through the whole team. He was a joy to be around, and we're really going to miss him.





The cupboard is far from bare. You've got tons of talented players. As a receivers coach with this much talent, what's the overall goal for the receiving corps in your opinion?

Me personally, I always look at it as a challenge. We always took a lot of pride -- when I played and as a coach -- in developing and working to be elite. I think we've never changed that mindset. Even when some of those guys weren't playing, they had the same mindset: "I'm going to start this week." It's exciting, because the talent is there, and it's very fun to watch. We're just excited to watch them take advantage that are there.

For a lot of these guys, there are opportunities to take a hold of this game, and we're excited for them. If they do it and work and mature like some of the great ones who have been here in the past, this thing can be really, really special. If we had to compare it to last year, my expectations are twice as high ... but we'll see.