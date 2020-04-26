It just goes from focusing on one room to focusing on all the rooms. We're trying to get guys who can help on different units to make one play work. It's trying to put guys in situations to help us in whatever is called for when special teams is on the field and what gives us a chance to be successful. It's fun because it's crossover. I get to talk and coach with all guys across the team at various positions in trying to put this together. It's been fun. It's busy from an organizational standpoint, but I'm really excited Coach Dykes gave me this opportunity.

You were running backs coach last year. What has been the biggest difference in what you did last year versus what you're doing this year?

I'm just trying to have a routine. I get up like I normally do, start my day and break things up. You do have some flexibility because you're at home and there's no traveling involved, but I'm just trying to continue the path of what's done in the office. The only thing I try to do to keep my sanity involves my cars. I'm a car guy, and I like to drive. Every day, I go for a drive -- just me and my music. That's my one little go-to I've developed. I can clear my thoughts, and it gives me a little productivity through the day.

Our coaching staff has a group of gifted people who are proactive and not reactive. Just having a plan to try to get guys back to normal -- whatever the new normal is going to be when we get the green light to go back to practice -- we're just trying to coach that up and give back to our kids. The same advice we give to them is the same advice we live our lives by.

Brasfield now is the assistant head coach and special teams coordinator for the Mustangs under Sonny Dykes . Here is Brasfield's bio, courtesy of SMU Football . The HillTopics spoke with Brasfield to discuss a variety of subjects.

As the running backs for SMU last season, Brasfield watched Xavier Jones not only earn first-team all-American Athletic Conference honors by rushing for 1,276 yards, but also rush for 23 touchdowns and surpassing the great Eric Dickerson in single-season touchdowns with 25 total.

It really seems like the culture of the program is spreading, particularly with Dallas-area recruits. What do you see with the Dallas culture?

The one thing Sonny's said since we got here is we've got to be able to recruit our back yard. It's hard when your back yard is a national recruiting base. We're trying to get SMU back on the page it was, historically, and we're moving in that direction. When you win, everything is better. We've had some success going from five to 10 wins. Now you become a little more relevant than you were. We're just trying to build off that momentum.

[Chief of staff] Anthony Crespino and his group do a great job with social media stuff. I think we have some really good content. It's not just to keep kids busy; it's trying to be informative and keep their engagement, while at the same time selling SMU and what we're doing. I think all of those things have come together.

I've heard another coach use this analogy: Coach Dykes is like cooking a big pot of gumbo. There's no true recipe; it's all written in his head and his heart. He's stirring that thing up, and he puts his finger in it and tastes it. Then he'll say "it needs a little of this" or "it needs a little of that." Then he adds it, and he'll stir it up again and say "now it needs a little of this." He's constantly looking for ways to make it taste better -- and one of the best things he's done this year was add Ra'Shaad Samples.





Perfect segue. Samples was given the keys with the running backs coaching position. What have you seen from him?

I see a guy who works very well with kids. I see a guy who grew up in coaching all of his life, and it's very important to him. I think he really, really cares about people and their well-being. He can relate to kids and push them to a level to where they will reach their goals. He loves Dallas; this is home for him, and he's proud of it. You can tell. When you're homegrown, people want to see you do well. He comes with a lot of support and a lot of connections, and he works hard. I think it's good for all of us. He really has something special, and I'm glad he's on our team.





There's something special about Sonny Dykes to where coaches never have anything negative to say. Let's hear your opinions of Sonny.

Coach Dykes loves people. I think one of the gifts he has is helping people get better, whether it's on the field or off the field. He just has a way of connecting with people. For those with weaknesses, he focuses on strengths. I think he takes great pride with the relationships he builds through the game of football. I believe that's just how he grew up with his dad. That's what he was gifted with.

He has a way of explaining things to whoever he's talking to in a way that makes you feel comfortable. It doesn't matter who you are or where you come from, if your background is good or bad. He can make you feel comfortable. His approach may not be the orthodox approach to some coaches. He's not going to cuss you out every time. Don't get me wrong, we coach them hard, but we love them hard, too. He's got great balance, and that shows when it comes to building a football program.

His approach is healthy, it's welcoming and it's inviting, as opposed to the typical, drill-sergeant, do-what-I-say atmosphere. He puts the right people in the right place, and he coaches the responsibility and permission to really coach guys up the way they need to be coach. He's always explaining the situation, and he expects us to get it done. He's very upfront, very honest and very candid, but it's the way he does it to where he doesn't have to beat you down to make sure you do what you're supposed to do.





TRACKING THE HILLTOPICS' COACH Q&A SERIES

Feb. 16: Co-offensive coordinator/OLs coach AJ Ricker

Feb. 23: Co-offensive coordinator/QBs coach Garrett Riley

March 1: Defensive coordinator/LBs coach Kevin Kane

March 8: DLs coach Randall Joyner

March 15: TEs coach Josh Martin

March 22: WRs coach David Gru

March 29: Safeties coach Trey Haverty

April 5: RBs coach Ra'Shaad Samples

April 12: CBs Kevin Curtis

April 19: Director of recruiting relations and community engagement Scott Nady

Today: Assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Chris Brasfield