Ra'Shaad Samples has garnered the spotlight since he started at SMU less than a year ago, then as the only assistant coach unassigned to a position. Hired in the hopes of being SMU's connection to Dallas in recruiting circles, the 24-year-old returned home and now is heralded as both a role model for players and budding coach in collegiate circles.

Since being hired by SMU head coach Sonny Dykes, Samples has grown from a recruiting specialist into the program's running backs coach. He is charged with heading a position that is stocked with young talent but lacking a lot of game experience. One of the biggest storylines heading into this spring was the competition to replace Xavier Jones and Ke'mon Freeman, both lost to graduation.

In the latest installment of The Hilltopics' "Coach Q&A" series, Samples discussed everything from coaching the running back position to his video game prowess -- which actually put him on the map with Baker Mayfield at one point in college. Here is Samples' bio, courtesy of SMU Football.





We're see the Madden game wins stacking up on Twitter. How good are you at video games and where did that all start?

"I started as a kid, honestly. In college, they did a story on ESPN where they actually looked at who would be the candidates if there was a Heisman Trophy for video games. I was actually one of the candidates. I think it was me, Baker Mayfield ... I was the candidate for Houston and Baker was the candidate from OU [Oklahoma]. It was Madden for me back then, and I think he was FIFA. I have been whooping everybody for a long time.

I am pretty good, man, I'm not going to lie. I don’t play as much anymore because I work, but I could hop on the sticks and be pretty good. I would say I am top 2%. If you put out 100 people, maybe one could compete. I am not braggadocious about a lot of things ... but Madden? Yeah.





How did you feel about the spring workouts before it got cut short?

They were so exciting. We were having a ball, man. We have a lot of new guys, and speaking from my position, it was open competition. We lost a starter and we lost another guy who contributed a bunch. When that happens, there is a void to fill. They were coming everyday and they were working, taking the challenge. Everybody was competing, and it was healthy competition. As an offense we were growing and moving. It was exciting, it really was.

I think competition brings out the best in us, and I think, right now, that is playing into our hands. Every guy wants to start. With all those guys being good at different things, I think all of them are honing into their craft and really focusing on their weaknesses. They are really pushing themselves and are really motivated, and I think that is a good advantage we've got going in the running back room.





What is your contact like with the running backs right now?

I contact all of them either by text or FaceTime. We started meeting here and there and just keeping our minds fresh. Also, I think this is a good time to just teach those guys football. How many times do you get to sit down and just talk about the whole game? Conceptually, the field and coverages, fits and gaps, all of it. Why do guys play a certain way, and why do defenses do what they do? I think it is a good time to not only refresh the scheme but also get those guys' football IQ through the roof."