Reilly Christie watched his life make a major transition in a matter of less than 48 hours. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts on a Saturday, packed up his apartment on a Sunday and was on the road to Dallas that following Monday.

That happened in 2017. Three years later, Christie is now a defensive graduate assistant for the SMU Mustangs, working alongside defensive coordinator Kevin Kane, head coach Sonny Dykes and the rest of the staff.

Quickly turning pages to different chapters is nothing new for Christie, who came to SMU after spending four seasons at UMass working as an student assistant. He went to the first UMass home football game as a fan; he attended the second UMass home game as a student member of the coaching staff.

Christie, at 25 years old, has the story of a go-getter, someone with experience in an NFL organization and someone who continues to rise in his young career. Christie's bio can be seen via SMU Football, and he is the latest feature in The HillTopics' weekly "Coach Q&A" series. Christie discusses a variety of topics in and away from football.





You worked with the Kansas City Chiefs. From a coaching perspective, what was that experience like for you?

I got the chance to be there as a summer intern. It was a great experience. It wasn't coaching, unfortunately, but it was more operations. Still, it was a great opportunity. I got to go out there and really see how an NFL team operated. With the communication and organization, I had a good feeling of how an NFL operated, but going there and actually seeing it was a whole different world. You hear all those stories about how things go with the NFL, and it's true. It was really a great experience. I was really fortunate to be able to do that.





Now that you're with SMU, you're getting a chance to do what you love to do. You're also working with defense. What is it about this year's defense that makes you and the rest of the coaches excited about the 2020 season?

We've got a lot of good guys coming back. We obviously lost some production with guys like Rodney Clemons, Delontae Scott and Pono Davis, but we have some leaders coming back. We have guys who just love football. They want to be here, they want to be out on the field, and they want to be in the classroom learning the playbook and watching film. That gets us really excited. When guys are watching film on their own and are texting us questions that we hadn't asked them, that gets us fired up. We know that they're locked in. We love being around them, and we can't wait to get back around them.

We've been away from them for a little bit, but with the uncertainty of everything, they've handled it like true professionals. [Defensive line] Coach [Randall] Joyner always says not to panic and to trust your training. All of our players throughout this time have been trusting their training and not panicking. We know these guys love football and want to be here, and they're doing everything they can to be here.