Purchase a subscription to The HillTopics with 1 of 2 deals!
Take advantage of 1 of 2 promotions that best fits and subscribe to The HillTopics for all of your SMU news!
Rivals.com and The HillTopics have TWO can't-miss deals for new SMU subscribers to choose from. Pick which one fits best for you -- either a monthly deal or an annual deal -- and earn FREE MERCHANDISE in the process!
ANNUAL OFFER
For a limited time, new annual subscribers (including monthly subs upgrading) can pay only $49.99 for their first year and also get a $49.50 gift code to the Rivals Fan Store. Use that to purchase FREE SMU gear!
PROMO CODE: Annual2020
MONTHLY OFFER
For a limited time, new monthly subscribers can get a coupon for a free T-shirt at BreakingT.com (up to a $28 value). The promo code also can be used on more expensive items for $28 off the purchase.
PROMO CODE: Monthly2020
Both offers for gear are good valid while supplies last!
CLICK HERE to create a new user account.
CLICK HERE if you're already a registered user.
Upgrade instructions:
1. Visit your user profile, click on the subscriptions tab, and it the "Upgrade to Annual" button in the team site subscription module.
2. Enter promo code: Annual2020 or Monthly2020
3. Hit "Apply Code" to verify you have it entered correctly.
4. A "Promo Successful" alert should appear, as should a description of promo terms.
5. Hit "Upgrade to Annual"
Why sign up with The HillTopics? A few reasons:
RECRUITING
Rivals.com has been a leader in football and basketball recruiting for decades, and that hasn't changed. The HillTopics makes it a habit of providing timely interviews with SMU's most-wanted targets, athletes who could be the next big names at Gerald J. Ford Stadium or at Moody Coliseum.
FEATURES
Nobody provides in-depth features on athletes, coaches and staff like we do. We hold every story published with journalistic integrity, and that won't change. Every story gets global views, and knowing that, The HillTopics refuses to half-step on the most interesting feature content for the SMU fan base.
EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN
You've asked for content, and we're providing content. Live sports aren't happening, but the one thing our readers won't be is bored because of a lack of material. From question-and-answer sessions with coaches to updates on former Hilltop stars, we've got you covered!
Don't delay!
Happy reading ... and Pony Up!