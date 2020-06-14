The HillTopics continues its "Coach Q&A" series with former NFL safety Stefan McClure, currently serves as a defensive graduate assistant for SMU.

Stefan McClure has a long football resume as a player, but he admits coaching is a completely different business. The defensive graduate assistant on head coach Sonny Dykes' staff was a three-year captain at Cal before bouncing around in the NFL. With stints with the Indianapolis Colts, Washington Redskins, Detroit Lions and then-Oakland Raiders, McClure is now finding ways to use his playing career to get his start in the coaching ranks. Joining the SMU staff in January of 2019, McClure has worked with the defense and, more specifically, taught the position he played of defensive back. His relationship with Dykes started in 2013 -- when Dykes was the head coach at Cal -- and has continued in the form of letters, texts and calls throughout his NFL career. As the next feature in The HillTopics' "Coach Q&A" series, McClure spoke about how he got to SMU, his early vision of being a coach and the program as a whole. He also got into some of his "unwinding" pastimes, which include makeshift workouts, competitive card games and pouring through past playbooks.

How do you use your experience as a player to help in your transition to the coaching role? You really just try to pass that knowledge. Everything I know, I just try to pass it to the players as best I can without overloading them. At the same time, though, being a player is completely different than being a coach. There was a lot, and still is a lot, I had to learn about being a coach. I had to learn how to connect with them and make them play hard. There is that old saying, "They don't care how much you know until they know how much you care." So really, it is just about trying to show them that I care about them and any information I am sharing is for them.