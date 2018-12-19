Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-19 08:45:59 -0600') }} football Edit

Live Updates: National Signing Day

Pgiodduq5qvf6g0w63aw
USA Today Sports Images
Jacob Prothro • TheHillTopics.com
Staff

Sonny Dykes and his staff have completed their first full recruiting cycle. Here's who has signed their letter of intent so far.

CB Donald Clay (John Curtis HS)

Clay has been recruited by SMU for quite some time. He has been outspoken about "wanting to build a franchise" at SMU.

-Interview I

-Interview II

-Interview III

-Scouting Report

-Highlights

JUCO OL Cobe Bryant (Riverside CC)

-Scouting Report

-Interview

Bryant was offered in October and committed in early December.

DB Roderick Roberson Jr. (Royse City HS)

-Scouting report

-Interview

Roberson committed in June, one month after taking an SMU visit.

DL Elijah Chatman (Evangel Christian HS)


-Interview

Chatman committed in June after taking his official two weeks before.

WR Calvin Wiggins Jr. (Byron Nelson HS)

-Story

-Scouting report

Wiggins was offered in the fall and committed right before Thanksgiving.

OL CerTaidrian Brooks (Allen HS)

-Scouting report

-Interview

Brooks committed to SMU in June. We caught up with him last year at the spring game.

RB Ulysses Bentley IV (King HS)

Bentley was one of several commits that SMU garnered in June.

DB Chace Cromartie (Steele HS)

-Story

SMU got in on Cromartie late, but he flipped to the Mustangs from Texas State.

WR Keontae Burns

QB Terrance Gipson (Westfield HS)

Gipson suffered a season ending injury in early September. He was one of the recruits who tried to help SMU bring in more players in its 2019 class.

-Scouting report

DE Warren Walls (Bishop Lynch HS)

Walls was a July commit. He's a local kid from Dallas who has the size to play outside linebacker or defensive end.

JUCO DB Sam Westfall

Westfall was offered late by SMU and committed Monday after visiting last weekend. Dykes and his staff had tried hard to get a JUCO DB and finally landed one in the 3-star corner from Arizona.

-Commitment story

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}