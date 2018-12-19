Live Updates: National Signing Day
Sonny Dykes and his staff have completed their first full recruiting cycle. Here's who has signed their letter of intent so far.
CB Donald Clay (John Curtis HS)
Clay has been recruited by SMU for quite some time. He has been outspoken about "wanting to build a franchise" at SMU.
Allow us to introduce you to the newest member of the #TripleD19 family, @_laduck! 🔴🔵 #PonyUpDallas pic.twitter.com/Pfg9YVOExy— SMU FootbaII (@SMU_Football) December 19, 2018
JUCO OL Cobe Bryant (Riverside CC)
The time has come to welcome the first signee of the 2019 #PonyUpDallas class - @realcobebryant! pic.twitter.com/E6OOu1b9Bl— SMU FootbaII (@SMU_Football) December 19, 2018
Bryant was offered in October and committed in early December.
DB Roderick Roberson Jr. (Royse City HS)
Welcome to the #PonyUpDallas family, @Roderick_Jr7 ! 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/fJbpbrVnBy— SMU FootbaII (@SMU_Football) December 19, 2018
Roberson committed in June, one month after taking an SMU visit.
DL Elijah Chatman (Evangel Christian HS)
Chatman committed in June after taking his official two weeks before.
.@EliChat40 is today a Mustang! Help us welcome him to the family. 🔴🔵 #PonyUpDallas pic.twitter.com/8WjRY3dabl— SMU FootbaII (@SMU_Football) December 19, 2018
WR Calvin Wiggins Jr. (Byron Nelson HS)
Wiggins was offered in the fall and committed right before Thanksgiving.
The future is bright, excited to have @Cal_XV join the red and the blue! #PonyUpDallas pic.twitter.com/Rkw6dzJZb4— SMU FootbaII (@SMU_Football) December 19, 2018
OL CerTaidrian Brooks (Allen HS)
Brooks committed to SMU in June. We caught up with him last year at the spring game.
RB Ulysses Bentley IV (King HS)
It's showtime, Dallas is ready for you @BentleyDoo! #PonyUpDallas pic.twitter.com/RSvvd7dZhI— SMU FootbaII (@SMU_Football) December 19, 2018
Bentley was one of several commits that SMU garnered in June.
DB Chace Cromartie (Steele HS)
SMU got in on Cromartie late, but he flipped to the Mustangs from Texas State.
Welcome to the #PonyUpDallas brotherhood, @chace_cromartie! 🔴🔵 #PonyUpDallas pic.twitter.com/FGTkDdafNk— SMU FootbaII (@SMU_Football) December 19, 2018
WR Keontae Burns
Welcome, @keontae_Burns, it's time to shine in the red and the blue. #PonyUpDallas pic.twitter.com/Rloc2cC872— SMU FootbaII (@SMU_Football) December 19, 2018
QB Terrance Gipson (Westfield HS)
Gipson suffered a season ending injury in early September. He was one of the recruits who tried to help SMU bring in more players in its 2019 class.
Officially official! @te_gipson1 is a Mustang. #PonyUpDallas pic.twitter.com/aJzfGB18AZ— SMU FootbaII (@SMU_Football) December 19, 2018
DE Warren Walls (Bishop Lynch HS)
Walls was a July commit. He's a local kid from Dallas who has the size to play outside linebacker or defensive end.
Born and raised and staying home! Welcome @WarrenWalls4 to the SMU family. #PonyUpDallas pic.twitter.com/4MvB6hzij1— SMU FootbaII (@SMU_Football) December 19, 2018
JUCO DB Sam Westfall
Westfall was offered late by SMU and committed Monday after visiting last weekend. Dykes and his staff had tried hard to get a JUCO DB and finally landed one in the 3-star corner from Arizona.
Big things happening on the Hilltop. Welcome to the family, @swestfall5! #PonyUpDallas pic.twitter.com/4CIP2rVsGC— SMU FootbaII (@SMU_Football) December 19, 2018