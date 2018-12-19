Sonny Dykes and his staff have completed their first full recruiting cycle. Here's who has signed their letter of intent so far.

CB Donald Clay (John Curtis HS)

JUCO OL Cobe Bryant (Riverside CC)

The time has come to welcome the first signee of the 2019 #PonyUpDallas class - @realcobebryant! pic.twitter.com/E6OOu1b9Bl — SMU FootbaII (@SMU_Football) December 19, 2018

Bryant was offered in October and committed in early December.

DB Roderick Roberson Jr. (Royse City HS)

-Scouting report -Interview Roberson committed in June, one month after taking an SMU visit.

DL Elijah Chatman (Evangel Christian HS)



-Interview Chatman committed in June after taking his official two weeks before.

.@EliChat40 is today a Mustang! Help us welcome him to the family. 🔴🔵 #PonyUpDallas pic.twitter.com/8WjRY3dabl — SMU FootbaII (@SMU_Football) December 19, 2018

WR Calvin Wiggins Jr. (Byron Nelson HS)

-Story -Scouting report Wiggins was offered in the fall and committed right before Thanksgiving.

The future is bright, excited to have @Cal_XV join the red and the blue! #PonyUpDallas pic.twitter.com/Rkw6dzJZb4 — SMU FootbaII (@SMU_Football) December 19, 2018

OL CerTaidrian Brooks (Allen HS)

-Scouting report -Interview Brooks committed to SMU in June. We caught up with him last year at the spring game.

RB Ulysses Bentley IV (King HS)

Bentley was one of several commits that SMU garnered in June.

DB Chace Cromartie (Steele HS)

SMU got in on Cromartie late, but he flipped to the Mustangs from Texas State.

WR Keontae Burns

QB Terrance Gipson (Westfield HS)

DE Warren Walls (Bishop Lynch HS)

Walls was a July commit. He's a local kid from Dallas who has the size to play outside linebacker or defensive end.

Born and raised and staying home! Welcome @WarrenWalls4 to the SMU family. #PonyUpDallas pic.twitter.com/4MvB6hzij1 — SMU FootbaII (@SMU_Football) December 19, 2018

JUCO DB Sam Westfall