SMU was late to the game on defensive back Chace Cromartie, but it still came out on top.

Cromartie announced (day) that he is committing to be a Mustang after his visit this weekend. He was drawn in by the city that surrounds the school and the opportunities it can afford him.

“Starting a career in Dallas sounds promising,” Cromartie said. “The wealth of city can be seen and admired. SMU is a place I can definitely call my home.”

The Cibolo Steele cornerback was committed to Texas State until Friday, the day before he made his visit to Dallas. Last season, he had 124 tackles and an interception.

He’ll join a class that’s already pretty stacked in the secondary. However, the Mustangs are top heavy at his position. After losing Jonathan McGill Sunday and Brandon Crossley Monday, SMU was looking for another incoming freshman at the position.

Cromartie is SMU’s 19th commitment of 2019.