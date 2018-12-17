SMU finally got the JUCO defensive back that it has been looking for.

Mesa C.C. defensive back Sam Westfall announced Monday that he is going to be a Mustang. He made the decision after visiting campus over the weekend. Once he saw it, he just knew it was the right fit.

"They have everything I was looking for in a school!" Westfall said. "The academics and opportunities at the school are unmatched."

SMU got in late on Westfall, offering him with just weeks to go in the signing period. However, he was still able to develop a relationship with the staff, which solidified the feeling that it was the right fit.

"I believe that they are going to develop me in the right way and make SMU dominant again," Westfall said. "I feel like I will be an intricate part in doing that!"

Westfall will be able to provide depth to a unit that was hampered by injuries last season. SMU had targeted several JUCO DBs before finally landing him.

He is the 20th commit of the 2019 class and the sixth defensive back.



