Overview: Viramontes is a 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker from Riverside Community College. He has an interesting background. Coming out of high school, he went to Cal, where he redshirted before transferring to a JUCO. Viramontes then played his freshman season at Riverside as a quarterback and was named the nation’s top dual-threat JUCO quarterback. He spent a spring at Minnesota but struggled, and transferred back to Riverside, where he currently plays linebacker and leads the team in tackles. He has picked up several power five offers so far, including ones from schools like Missouri, TCU and Louisville.

What he does well: Viramontes is physical and plays downhill well. He can hit hard too, and often punishes quarterbacks. He’s quick and he thrives in space, something that is important given that he plays an outside linebacker position. He’s able to both stop the run and drop back into coverage. He reminds me of a more versatile Kyran Mitchell.

What could be improved upon: Viramontes isn’t incredibly fast, though he makes up for that with his quickness. He doesn’t always take blocks on well. My biggest gripe about Viramontes is that he plays kind of stiff and upright and sometimes hesitates for a fraction of a second on his reads. That could be because he’s playing a new position, so it could be ironed out with time.

Outlook: Viramontes could step into Kyran Mitchell’s spot next year and there’d be very little drop off. He’s a solid, polished player. The only thing that concerns me is the lack of upside. He’s already polished so I don’t know how much better he can get. It’s a classic case of a high floor guy with a lower ceiling.