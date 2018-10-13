Scouting report: Dykes offers three JUCO players during bye week
Sonny Dykes’ staff has been busy during the bye week.
The coaches dished out several offers to recruits, including a trio of JUCO prospects from sunny Southern California in linebacker Vic Viramontes, offensive tackle Cobe Bryant (that’s Cobe with a C) and offensive lineman Tim Anderson.
LB Vic Viramontes
Overview: Viramontes is a 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker from Riverside Community College. He has an interesting background. Coming out of high school, he went to Cal, where he redshirted before transferring to a JUCO. Viramontes then played his freshman season at Riverside as a quarterback and was named the nation’s top dual-threat JUCO quarterback. He spent a spring at Minnesota but struggled, and transferred back to Riverside, where he currently plays linebacker and leads the team in tackles. He has picked up several power five offers so far, including ones from schools like Missouri, TCU and Louisville.
What he does well: Viramontes is physical and plays downhill well. He can hit hard too, and often punishes quarterbacks. He’s quick and he thrives in space, something that is important given that he plays an outside linebacker position. He’s able to both stop the run and drop back into coverage. He reminds me of a more versatile Kyran Mitchell.
What could be improved upon: Viramontes isn’t incredibly fast, though he makes up for that with his quickness. He doesn’t always take blocks on well. My biggest gripe about Viramontes is that he plays kind of stiff and upright and sometimes hesitates for a fraction of a second on his reads. That could be because he’s playing a new position, so it could be ironed out with time.
Outlook: Viramontes could step into Kyran Mitchell’s spot next year and there’d be very little drop off. He’s a solid, polished player. The only thing that concerns me is the lack of upside. He’s already polished so I don’t know how much better he can get. It’s a classic case of a high floor guy with a lower ceiling.
OL Cobe Bryant
Overview: Despite the similar names, it’d be hard to confuse Cobe with his basketball playing counterpart. That’s because Cobe Bryant is 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds. At Riverside, he plays right tackle and is bound to stick at either right or left tackle because of his size. SMU appears to be his first offer.
What he does well: He’s easy to pick up on tape due to his size and he actually moves pretty well. He’s physical and packs a punch and churns his feet through contact. He doesn’t let up on plays either. His pass sets are solid, though the footwork might need to be cleaned up some.
What could be improved upon: Bryant’s lateral movement isn’t great but it doesn’t seem to affect him that much at the JUCO level. He still looks somewhat raw and could clean up some of his technique.
Outlook: Bryant’s an intriguing prospect with very little film. He plays well for his size but could get a bit sharper.
Tim Anderson
Overview: Anderson is a 6-foot-5, 280-pound left tackle from Saddleback College in the Los Angeles area. He holds offers from Louisville and Arkansas, as well as eight other schools. He’s a sophomore.
What he does well: Anderson moves well for his size, especially laterally. He packs a punch when he can get his hips loaded, and displays a good base. His footwork is good in pass sets and he attacks the defender instead of catching him, like some other players do. He can get into the second level quickly.
What could be improved upon: He sometimes doesn’t finish his blocks as he should.
Outlook: Anderson is another high-floor player who could probably start for SMU from his first day on campus onwards. He currently holds offers from Arkansas and Louisville, so it may be hard for SMU to land him.