Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-20 21:43:14 -0600') }} football Edit

Calvin Wiggins pops to Mustangs

Sam Spiegelman • TheHillTopics.com
Staff

Days after losing a commitment from Jha’Quan Jackson, SMU has found a replacement at wide receiver.

Calvin Wiggins, a 3-star wise receiver from Byron Nelson High School, pledges to the Mustangs on Tuesday night.

Wiggins, a 6-foot-3, 192-pounder target in the passing game, is the No. 90-ranked receiver in the country and the No. 99 overall player in Texas, per Rivals.

He picked SMU over the likes of Cal, Baylor, BYU and Kansas, among others.

