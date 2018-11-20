Days after losing a commitment from Jha’Quan Jackson, SMU has found a replacement at wide receiver.

Calvin Wiggins, a 3-star wise receiver from Byron Nelson High School, pledges to the Mustangs on Tuesday night.

Wiggins, a 6-foot-3, 192-pounder target in the passing game, is the No. 90-ranked receiver in the country and the No. 99 overall player in Texas, per Rivals.

He picked SMU over the likes of Cal, Baylor, BYU and Kansas, among others.