Calvin Wiggins pops to Mustangs
Days after losing a commitment from Jha’Quan Jackson, SMU has found a replacement at wide receiver.
Calvin Wiggins, a 3-star wise receiver from Byron Nelson High School, pledges to the Mustangs on Tuesday night.
Wiggins, a 6-foot-3, 192-pounder target in the passing game, is the No. 90-ranked receiver in the country and the No. 99 overall player in Texas, per Rivals.
He picked SMU over the likes of Cal, Baylor, BYU and Kansas, among others.
All glory to GOD for putting me in this position pic.twitter.com/aB7Z46sMrV— Calvin Wiggins Jr (@Cal_XV) November 21, 2018