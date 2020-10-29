South Oak Cliff 2023 cornerback Malik Muhammad describes himself as "an improviser."

Need him to be a textbook cover defender? Consider it done. Need him to be a thumper and deliver a game-changing hit? That's doable, too.

"I'm savvy. I can be finesse or physical," Muhammad said.

His versatility -- even with two varsity seasons remaining, not including the current one -- is one of the reasons why he's already with double-digit offers. Muhammad on Tuesday added an SMU offer to his plate. It's an offer he said holds a lot of weight as he continues his recruiting process.