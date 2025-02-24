Hilltop Targets: The Bolles School 2028 DE- Asher Ghioto

In today’s college football landscape, finding a true difference-maker at defensive end is no easy task. Programs across the country scour high school film, looking for that rare combination of size, speed, and relentless effort. Enter Asher Ghioto, a 6’5, 240-pound powerhouse from The Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida. A Freshman All-American and dominant force from the moment he stepped on a varsity field, Ghioto has already amassed 30 Division I offers—and SMU is the latest school to recognize his immense potential.

“It felt great to get the offer! It always feels good when a team believes in your talents,” Ghioto said of the moment he learned the Mustangs had extended a scholarship opportunity.

If you’re looking for a physical specimen, Ghioto checks every box. He racked up 66 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, and 15 quarterback hurries as a freshman—numbers that scream dominance. But it’s not just the stats that jump off the page. It’s how he gets them.

“I play with a high motor and relentless effort,” Ghioto explained. “I can play inside and outside, beat double teams, and hold the edge.”

That versatility is why so many college programs are in pursuit. While many young pass rushers rely on either raw strength or sheer athleticism, Ghioto blends both seamlessly. His bench press numbers (225 pounds for 20 reps) already rival what some NFL-bound defensive ends put up at the Combine, yet he moves with the agility of a much smaller player.

“I’d call him a grown man, but he’s bigger than most grown men,” one recruiter quipped.

Ghioto isn’t just a product of natural gifts—his work ethic is what separates him. Having played football since age five, he’s built his game through years of dedication.

“I really work hard,” he said. “Understanding that every day you have to work has been what I’ve been doing. I stay focused and spend a lot of time in the gym and working on my craft.”

His biggest influence? His father, who coached him up until his freshman year and has continually pushed him to step outside of his comfort zone. But Ghioto is also quick to credit his coaches and teammates at Bolles, who have played an integral role in his development.

While Ghioto has yet to visit SMU’s campus, he sees the Mustangs as a program on the rise.

“They’ve been a team on the rise and a playoff contender,” he said. “Seeing that I fit their program is super cool.”

For a team looking to make waves in the ACC, landing a player of Ghioto’s caliber would be a massive statement. His relentless style of play fits the aggressive, high-motor culture that SMU is trying to build on the defensive side of the ball.

Despite the flurry of offers and national attention, Ghioto remains laser-focused on one goal—winning a state championship with his Bolles teammates.

“That is all I care about! My team means the world to me, and to win that together would be awesome!”

His message to younger players chasing the dream? Work.

“We all want the offers, and I’m super blessed to be in the position I am,” he said. “But everyone’s path is different. Don’t be discouraged if you don’t have the offers. Focus on your game and put good film out. If you do that and work hard, the offers will come. Never give up and keep God first.”

With three more high school seasons ahead of him, Ghioto’s ceiling is sky-high. Whether he ultimately lands at SMU or another major program, one thing is clear—he’s a name that college football fans will be hearing a lot in the coming years.

For now, expect him to keep terrorizing quarterbacks, dominating the weight room, and leading his team with the same relentless effort that has made him one of the most sought-after recruits in the country.