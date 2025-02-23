SMU offers 2028 Waller High School QB Tristin Gaines

Tristin Gaines is currently enjoying the early start of Waller High School's baseball season. But the Bulldog's 2028 quarterback has seen his recruitment in football pick up as of late, with the SMU Mustangs offering him on February 15. Since then, he has added another offer from Baylor to add to his others from UTSA and TCU. Gaines also recently received his official invite to the Rivals Camp Series in Dallas on May 4.

The Hilltopics caught up with him to discuss the offer from the Ponies and his recruitment.