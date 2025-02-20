2027 IMG Academy running back Tranard Roberts added an offer from the SMU Mustangs on January 30. The Hilltopics caught up with him to discuss the offer and his recruitment.
2027 IMG Academy running back Tranard Roberts added an offer from the SMU Mustangs on January 30. The Hilltopics caught up with him to discuss the offer and his recruitment.
2027 IMG Academy RB Tranard Roberts picks up offer from SMU.
Tristin Gaines is quickly emerging as one of the top young quarterbacks in Texas, SMU offered recently.
SMU offers dynamic QB Legend Bey from North Forney HS.
DB Jerry Outhouse Jr. continues to see his stock rise this offseason, landing an SMU offer.
SMU is in the Final 12 schools for Ethan Feaster, who also reclasses to the 2026 class.
2027 IMG Academy RB Tranard Roberts picks up offer from SMU.
Tristin Gaines is quickly emerging as one of the top young quarterbacks in Texas, SMU offered recently.
SMU offers dynamic QB Legend Bey from North Forney HS.