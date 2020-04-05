SMU QB commit Preston Stone valuing positive of current conditions
SMU quarterback pledge Preston Stone is refusing to focus on the negativity of the current global conditions. He's finding silver linings.
Aside from adhering to the current tips, there's nothing any of us can do regarding the global situation. Turn on the television, and you see more and more news that paints a picture that seems to get darker by the minute.
Dallas Parish Episcopal quarterback and highly regarded SMU commit Preston Stone is making the most of the situation. The quarantined life doesn't have to be loaded with gloom and doom.
His quarantined life isn't.
"Shelter in Place" is a priority in and around Dallas. The streets are far from busy, businesses are either closed or working revised hours, and schooling -- public and private, on all levels -- has been moved to an online platform.
"It's been a crazy adjustment," said Stone, the coveted, four-star gunslinger who chose SMU over 40-plus offers during halftime of the All-American Bowl in San Antonio back in January.
"I'd give just about anything to go back to what we were doing every day. You know, running the field and throwing to everyone."
But for Stone, the past couple of weeks have been a time for reflection and a time for recovery. If the current conditions make a turn for the better, Stone believes this could be a blessing in disguise.
Stone has used the last few days as a time for recuperation. He's also using the time for mental preparation for the upcoming 2021 season -- one he's ready for.
Watching film of Parish's TAPPS Division I state-championship run last season helps kill a couple of birds with one stone, no pun intended.
"It hasn't been all that bad," Stone said. "I've had a chance to spend a lot of time with my family. I've also been able to get a lot of rest. I've probably watched more film than I ever have in my life. You've just got to make what you can out of it all."
If anyone could benefit from the off time, it's Stone. He is coming off three high school seasons where he has accounted for 11,366 total yards and 134 touchdowns. Stone threw for 3,271 yards and 37 touchdowns and also rushed for a team-high 876 yards and 11 touchdowns this past season alone.
"I think I've watched our whole season probably two or three times since all this has been going on," he said. "I'm just trying to keep my mind sharp."
A fresh Stone is a dangerous Stone, and that's something both Parish and SMU are excited about. In three high school seasons, he's thrown the ball 1,063 times. He's only been picked 15 times, and seven of those came during his freshman year.
When playing at his healthiest, Stone has a combination of characteristics that few quarterbacks possess all at once. He's a magician on the field, as he has an excellent ability to escape when pockets collapse. Add that with his arm strength, delivery and overall football IQ, and it's easy to see why 6-2, 205-pounder is ranked a national top-100 player and the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback in the country.
Stone is hoping he and everyone else will get back to regular rotation soon. Until then, he said he has a program of workouts he does at home to maintain accuracy and arm shape. He has two older brothers in Virginia quarterback Lindell Stone and SMU receiver -- and future teammate -- Parker Stone who would have been great to work alongside. However, Lindell is in Virginia with his own family (he and his wife are expecting a daughter soon), and Parker is staying in another part of Dallas.
With extremely limited access to anything gym-related, Stone is doing all he can to remain in regular rotation and prepare for the immediate future. Routine conversations with both SMU head coach Sonny Dykes and co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Garrett Riley help keep his spirits high. It also provides a spark to hear the news of all-purpose back Montaye Dawson announcing his commitment to the Mustangs on Saturday.
For now, Stone said he's continuing to ride the wave like everyone else. And in doing so, he's making sure to take the positives out of each day.
"There's not much you can do to change anything until it's over," he said. "You just try to get through it and wait everything out to where we can all pick up where we left off."