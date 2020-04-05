Aside from adhering to the current tips, there's nothing any of us can do regarding the global situation. Turn on the television, and you see more and more news that paints a picture that seems to get darker by the minute.

Dallas Parish Episcopal quarterback and highly regarded SMU commit Preston Stone is making the most of the situation. The quarantined life doesn't have to be loaded with gloom and doom.

His quarantined life isn't.

"Shelter in Place" is a priority in and around Dallas. The streets are far from busy, businesses are either closed or working revised hours, and schooling -- public and private, on all levels -- has been moved to an online platform.

"It's been a crazy adjustment," said Stone, the coveted, four-star gunslinger who chose SMU over 40-plus offers during halftime of the All-American Bowl in San Antonio back in January.

"I'd give just about anything to go back to what we were doing every day. You know, running the field and throwing to everyone."

But for Stone, the past couple of weeks have been a time for reflection and a time for recovery. If the current conditions make a turn for the better, Stone believes this could be a blessing in disguise.

Stone has used the last few days as a time for recuperation. He's also using the time for mental preparation for the upcoming 2021 season -- one he's ready for.

Watching film of Parish's TAPPS Division I state-championship run last season helps kill a couple of birds with one stone, no pun intended.

"It hasn't been all that bad," Stone said. "I've had a chance to spend a lot of time with my family. I've also been able to get a lot of rest. I've probably watched more film than I ever have in my life. You've just got to make what you can out of it all."