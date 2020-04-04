The members of the SMU coaching staff have been working diligently in selling the program to recruits, despite the current global conditions. For the 2021 class, SMU entered the week with two commitments -- and a lot of mutual interest from several other targets.

Saturday afternoon, SMU added to its class in landing three-star all-purpose back Montaye Dawson. With nearly 20 reported offers, Dawson, a 5-8, 165-pound athlete, chose the Mustangs over Georgia Tech, Baylor, Texas Tech and Arizona, among others.

Dawson, now at Fort Worth All-Saints Episcopal, was a second-team all-District 6-5A Division I selection this past season on a Mansfield Timberview team that spread the ball around on the ground. Dawson rushed for roughly 500 yards and seven touchdowns and also had right at 300 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Dawson was offered by SMU on Nov. 13, 2019, and has been in contact with several coaches on staff. He was originally recruited to the Mustangs by assistant coach Chris Brasfield, and as an all-purpose back, he'll learn from head coach Sonny Dykes, as well as running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples and wide receivers coach David Gru.

"I know that the program will definitely help me develop and become not only a better ball player, but also a better man," Dawson told The HillTopics. "Seeing young guys coming in and playing, it shows me that I could potentially have the opportunity to have a chance to play as a freshman."

Dawson added: "I also like the fact that it is not a far place from home, so I can stay close to my family, and they could come to every game."