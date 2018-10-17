Jonathan McGill’s commitment is in.

SMU landed a verbal pledge from the 3-star Texas cornerback on Wednesday night as McGill selected the Mustangs over presumptive favorite Texas Tech, Stanford, Cal and Oklahoma State, among others.

McGill is a top-50 cornerback in the Class of 2019 and a top-60 recruit out of the Lone Star State. The 5-foot-11, 170-pounder out of Coppell (Texas) High School is the 20th member of the Mustangs’ recruiting class and the sixth defensive back in the haul.