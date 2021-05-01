TheHillTopics - NFL Draft: Kylen Granson taken by Indianapolis Colts in 4th Round

With the 127th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft (4th Round), Indianapolis selected former SMU tight end Kylen Granson to add to the always intriguing Frank Reich offense.

Reich has been a fan of utilizing tight ends, especially during his offensive coordinator days at Philadelphia, and Granson will certainly be able to bring versatility to the position room.

That skillset was something Granson told Colts.com that the team acknowledged during the pre-draft interviews, "[Indianapolis] definitely acknowledged my versatility as far as my pass-catching ability and being able to create big plays after I catch the ball and get it into my hands."