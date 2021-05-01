TheHillTopics - NFL Draft: Kylen Granson taken by Indianapolis Colts in 4th Round

With the 127th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft (4th Round), Indianapolis selected former SMU tight end Kylen Granson to add to the always intriguing Frank Reich offense.
Reich has been a fan of utilizing tight ends, especially during his offensive coordinator days at Philadelphia, and Granson will certainly be able to bring versatility to the position room.
That skillset was something Granson told Colts.com that the team acknowledged during the pre-draft interviews, "[Indianapolis] definitely acknowledged my versatility as far as my pass-catching ability and being able to create big plays after I catch the ball and get it into my hands."
After transferring from Rice, Granson played 22 games with the SMU where he nabbed 78 receptions for 1,257 yards (16.1 avg.) with 14 touchdowns, which is a school record for a tight end. In 2019, Granson earned All-ACC Second Team honors after hauling in 43 receptions for 721 yards.
To go along with those stats, there is this bit of information from PFF Colts.
Without a doubt, adding Granson to the Colts offensive attack will create matchup nightmares for opposing defenses.
With Reich at the helm and Carson Wentz at quarterback couple with having great history utilizing tight ends like Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert should some context as to what could be expected out of Granson for years to come.
The Granson pick comes one round after Brandon Stephens was selected in the 3rd round by Baltimore.