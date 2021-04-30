Stephens now will be reunited with college teammate James Proche II , a sixth-round pick of the Ravens last year. Stephens is SMU's highest-drafted defensive player since Margus Hunt was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second round in 2013.

Cornerback Brandon Stephens was selected in the third round, No. 104 overall, by the Ravens. It was a big move for the Ravens, as Stephens originally projected a fifth-round pick.

The Baltimore Ravens drafted an SMU Mustang in last year's NFL Draft. Late Saturday, the Ravens went back to SMU and added to their roster.

NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein was a fan of Stephens' size and athleticism. He measured at 6-0 and 213 pounds at SMU's pro day in March, and with a safety's build, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds. He also had a 4.35 pro shuttle and vertical jumped 38 inches.

A transfer from UCLA, Stephens played two seasons at SMU and started all 23 games he played. He finished with 92 tackles (74 solo), 23 pass deflections and an interception as a Mustang.

Not bad for someone who went to college as an offensive player. When Stephens graduated from Plano Senior High, he was a running back. He made the transition to cornerback upon his arrival to SMU.

"When I made the transition, I just took it one step at a time," Stephens told reporters after the pro day. "I've always had a vision of playing at the next level, regardless of if it was at running back or as a DB."

Stephens was named an SMU captain for the 2020 season. He also was selected to wear the prestigious No. 23 jersey in honor of the great Jerry LeVias.