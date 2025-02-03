WR Link Rhodes Commits to SMU

SMU has flipped former Arizona State commit Link Rhodes, adding a dynamic playmaker to its offense. The speedy wideout originally committed to ASU in January but will now bring his talents to the Mustangs.

This past season at Delta College, Rhodes caught 46 passes for 607 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 13 yards per catch. A true deep threat, he excels at yards after the catch, showcasing his elite speed. His ability to separate at the snap, run crisp routes, and make defenders miss makes him a dangerous weapon. Rhodes also excels as a kick returner, adding versatility to SMU’s special teams.