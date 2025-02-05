3-Star Class of 2026 DL Yahya Gaad Commits to SMU

SMU has secured a commitment from 3-star defensive lineman Yahya Gaad, a promising talent out of Medina, TN. Gaad recently visited the Mustangs during their Junior Day and ultimately chose SMU over a strong list of contenders, including Arizona, Florida State, Georgia, Ole Miss, Texas, and Tennessee.
Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 260 pounds, Gaad possesses impressive length and an explosive first step that makes him a disruptive force on the defensive line. At engagement he delivers a stiff punch, he has a relentless motor, he excels at closing in on ball carriers with speed and Gaad is strong at the point of attack.
Gaad becomes the third commitment in SMU’s 2026 recruiting class, joining fellow recruits Xzavier Barnett and quarterback Cole Leinart. With his addition, the Mustangs continue to build a formidable foundation for their future defense.