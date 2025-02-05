3-Star Class of 2026 DL Yahya Gaad Commits to SMU

SMU has secured a commitment from 3-star defensive lineman Yahya Gaad, a promising talent out of Medina, TN. Gaad recently visited the Mustangs during their Junior Day and ultimately chose SMU over a strong list of contenders, including Arizona, Florida State, Georgia, Ole Miss, Texas, and Tennessee.

Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 260 pounds, Gaad possesses impressive length and an explosive first step that makes him a disruptive force on the defensive line. At engagement he delivers a stiff punch, he has a relentless motor, he excels at closing in on ball carriers with speed and Gaad is strong at the point of attack.